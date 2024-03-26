THE COLONY GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF TEN NEW PRINCIPALS

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $32.3 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce the promotion of ten new principals:

"This year's class of new principals possesses remarkable expertise that, when combined, touches virtually all parts of our business," said Michael Nathanson, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of The Colony Group. "I am proud to congratulate our team members on this wonderful career milestone. As leaders, these professionals will continue to make our firm stronger and more sustainable for our clients and broader team."

These ten individuals join 101 other Colony principals who, together, lead The Colony Group and serve the complex needs of its clients, which include business owners and entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professionals, investors, athletes and entertainers, families with significant multigenerational needs, and companies and institutions.

Tyler Eidel, Director, Strategy and M&A (New York, NY)

Tyler supports M&A efforts, strategic finance functions, and organic growth initiatives. He also develops analytical tools to inform business decisions.

Sean Erickson, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor (Boca Raton, FL)

Sean works closely with clients to ensure portfolio allocations match their objectives and customizes financial plans to meet their short- and long-term goals.

Adam Firely, CFP®, CPA, Senior Wealth Advisor (Boston, MA)

Adam provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management support to individuals, families, corporate executives, and young professionals. His primary role is to assist clients in all aspects of their financial lives, including asset allocation decisions, estate, tax, and retirement planning.

Jim Johnston, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor (Boston, MA)

Jim supports all aspects of client relationships, including financial, investment, and tax planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, and corporate executive clients.

Barry J. Morgan, JD, MBA, Senior Wealth Advisor (Wellesley/Needham, MA)

Barry's experience covers a broad range of topics, including investment management, tax planning, estate planning, executive benefit strategies, retirement planning, and individual planning issues arising from mergers and acquisitions.

John P. Paduano, MBA, Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director (New York, NY)

John is responsible for international and equity alternatives investments and co-leads private equity and venture capital investments for the firm. John's research efforts additionally focus on opportunities in transformative innovation across sectors.

Matthew Salotti, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director (New York, NY)

Matthew leads the institutional diversifying strategies team and is responsible for all public and private market credit, fixed income, intellectual property royalty, real asset, and specialty finance investments globally.

Erin M. Sullivan, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor

Erin counsels high-net-worth individuals and families on a wide range of wealth management and investment advisory services, including financial planning, investment management, and tax planning. She is also a member of The Colony Group's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Karla Sullivan, JD, General Counsel

Karla provides legal counsel to The Colony Group focusing on operational, corporate, employment, technology, securities law, and financial management matters. Karla also provides counsel on compliance-related matters to ensure the firm is fulfilling its fiduciary obligations to its clients.

Garry Taylor, Business Integrations and Technology Strategy

Garry leads the integration of merged firms across operations, systems, processes, and technology. Additionally, Garry is responsible for overall wealth technology strategy in terms of optimal utilization of technology (existing and new) to support and enhance client service and improve operational efficiency.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, California, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its respective representatives to provide the advisory services described herein. Colony is registered to do business as "The Colony Group of Florida, LLC" in Florida, and "The Colony Group of Missouri, LLC," in Missouri. Colony provides individuals and institutions with personalized financial advisory services.

With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com.

