The Colony Group Launches Podcast to Discover the Stories of Extraordinary Leaders

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, a national wealth and business management company, today announced the launch of Seeking the ExtraordinaryTM, a bi-weekly podcast featuring conversations with notable guests on how their accomplishments, adversities, ideas and innovations led to extraordinary outcomes.

Hosted by Michael Nathanson, CEO and Chair of The Colony Group, listeners will hear personal stories from guests about how they navigated obstacles and life-altering events, as well as insights on what drives them to succeed and how they use their success to teach, motivate, and serve others.

The first episode, available Jan. 13, features guest Boomer Esiason, former NFL Super Bowl quarterback, national TV and radio personality, and founder of one of the most impactful nonprofit organizations, the Boomer Esiason Foundation (BEF) for Cystic Fibrosis. In the episode, Michael and Boomer discuss lessons learned in his journey to NFL MVP, navigating his son's diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, and founding BEF to help thousands of others with CF live active, healthy lives.

Upcoming guests include:

Jim McCann , founder of 1-800-Flowers, chairman of Worth Media, author, and philanthropist;

, founder of 1-800-Flowers, chairman of Worth Media, author, and philanthropist; Nikki McCray , head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs women's basketball team, a former professional women's basketball player, and Olympic gold medalist;

, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs women's basketball team, a former professional women's basketball player, and Olympic gold medalist; Ty Law , 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, three-time Super Bowl champion, and successful entrepreneur; and

, 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, three-time Super Bowl champion, and successful entrepreneur; and Congressman Jim Langevin representing Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, quadriplegic, and powerful advocate of people with disabilities.

"Some might wonder why a financial-services company would launch a podcast focused on how people become extraordinary. For us, this was an easy and obvious decision. We value the ordinary in all of us, but we are committed to being our best selves and to reaching our full potential. We wanted to discover, and help others discover, how it is that certain people have been able to push the limits of what is possible. And, already, we have learned so much from our guests."

New episodes will be published bi-weekly on Wednesdays. Listeners can learn more and subscribe at Seeking the Extraordinary™. Seeking the Extraordinary™ is produced by The Boston Podcast Network, a company that creates and hosts podcasts for professionals. For more info visit www.pod617.com .

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by ColonyTM.

