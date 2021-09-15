The Colony Group's Institutional Advisory Practice Earns Fiduciary Excellence Certification for Eleventh-Straight Year

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group is proud to announce that our Institutional Advisory Practice team has received certification from the Center For Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX) for the eleventh-straight year. This achievement signifies conformity to a recognized global standard of fiduciary excellence.

As one of only 138 firms worldwide to achieve the Investment Advisor Certification by CEFEX, The Colony Group subjects itself to rigorous annual evaluation to continue to adhere to industry high standards and demonstrate our commitment to our fiduciary role of putting our clients' best interests first.

"CEFEX is pleased to add The Colony Group to an elite group of investment advisors who have demonstrated adherence to professional practices that define a standard of fiduciary excellence," said CEFEX Managing Director, Carlos Panksep. "They have earned the right to use the CEFEX mark, which indicates the firm's established practices are aligned with investors' interests and worthy of trust and confidence."

"The Colony Group's 11-year CEFEX certification validates our commitment to fiduciary best practices. This assures clients our interests are aligned with theirs to continue supporting their critical missions for years to come," said Lisa Longest, AIF®, Senior Investment Advisor and a key member of the Institutional Advisory Practice at The Colony Group.

The Colony Group's Institutional Advisory practice first received the CEFEX® Investment Advisor certification in 2010 as a part of CapGroup Advisors, which merged into The Colony Group in 2015.

The Colony Group recently expanded its institutional practice and family office services through a strategic transaction with New Providence Asset Management, based in New York. For more information, read The Colony Group's press release .

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™.

CONTACT:

Morgan McGinnis

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE The Colony Group

Related Links

http://www.thecolonygroup.com

