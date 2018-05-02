The Color of Grief is Not Always Black: Color, Creative Expression, and the Power of Prayer can Foster Healing

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black has long been associated with mourning, but in Prayer is Good: A Path from Grief to Peace, it's the use of color and creative expression—combined with the power of prayer—that fosters the healing process.

In her own grappling with loss, author Brette Petway found solace by expressing prayer through journal writing and painting. Prayer is Good: A Path from Grief to Peace guides others to experience healing in this new creative way.

Brette Petway, Author, and Founder of Prayer is Good, LLC Prayer is Good, A Path from Grief to Peace

Each chapter highlights an inspirational word, a scripture from the Bible, an opportunity to share a journal entry, color the featured word, add an essential oil for a soothing smell, and a tea to nourish the body and soul.

"After the loss of my sister due to Hodgkin's disease, I found myself expressing the pain I was feeling in my journal and I'd draw my feelings as well. One day, I realized that these had become prayers, and that they were helping me heal," says Brette Petway. "Using the senses to express emotion can be a powerful way to work through anguish on a path toward peace."

"Overcoming emotional pain—from the loss of a loved one, a family pet, the loss of a job or the loss of a partner through divorce—is one of the most difficult challenges we all face at some point in our lives," says Kim Benton, president of ABC Book Publishers, which represents the author. "Through her book, Brette provides a unique way for others to express their innermost feelings."

Brette Petway believes that journaling and writing is more important than ever, given today's techno-fueled tuneout. In fact, Brette moved to Boulder, Co to place her children in a Waldorf School supporting an art-based curriculum fostering a head, heART, hands education creating a connection throughout the body. She was truly moved by this education and raised her children with a whole body experience rather than on computers or other electronic devices that don't provide the same visceral response.

Prayer is Good: A Path from Grief to Peace can be purchased in paperback from Amazon.com or prayerisgood.com.

About Brette Petway

Brette Petway is a spiritual artist and author, as well as the founder and creator of Prayer is Good, LLC. Prayer is Good creates products which bring prayers to life and life to prayers through art, coloring and journaling.

For further information, visit www.prayerisgood.com. You can also follow Prayer is Good on Facebook/Prayerisgood.co and on Instagram at @PrayerisGood_.

She has a degree in health and nutrition from West Virginia Wesleyan College, and is a certified Ho'oponopono practicer.

