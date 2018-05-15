The Colorado Center for Health and Longevity Offers GAINSWave® in Colorado

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Ian Levenson, DO, FACOFP. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. The Colorado Center for Health and Longevity is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 8200 E Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO 80111, USA.

Dr. Levenson has an extensive background in prevention, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine.

After receiving his B.S. in Psychology from Michigan State University, he went on to pursue a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University. He then completed a three-year internship and residency in Family Practice at Botsford Medical Center. He obtained his board certification from the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians in 1984.

Dr. Levenson has been an active member of the Colorado medical community, serving in both academic and leadership roles.

