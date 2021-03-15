The Colorado Eagles Partner with Local Family Owned Marketing Software Tech Company, Madwire®, to Help Drive Viewership of AHL Televised Games for 2021 Season

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Fort Collins family owned tech company, Madwire, and the Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, today announced their 2021 partnership aimed at driving viewership of the 2021 televised games and helping the Eagles to automate their marketing efforts.

Although fans will eventually be allowed back into the arena at a limited capacity, the 2021 season will look very different from prior seasons, with the majority of fans having to watch the matchups from home. Luckily, AHLTV has made streaming subscriptions available for the 2021 season, offering not only a way to watch the games, but a full digital experience. That's where this partnership comes into play.

"It's awesome that fans will be able to watch all the games from the comfort and safety of their own homes, but we want to make sure that all Eagles fans are aware of the subscription options so that they never miss a game," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Madwire. "Through targeted marketing to already existing fans, we will be able to ensure that both veteran fans and brand new fans know exactly how to cheer on the Eagles this season."

Through this partnership, the Eagles are also utilizing Madwire's marketing technology platform, Marketing 360®. The platform gives them the ability to easily and efficiently store data in the CRM app, use automation tools like email and sms marketing, manage, automate, and schedule social media posts through the social app, and so much more.

"During this very unusual season, AHLTV has given our fans an opportunity to connect with the team and watch the games until fans are able to return to the venue," said Colorado Eagles assistant general manager Gavin Riches. "We are so fortunate to have a great northern Colorado partner in Marketing 360 to help promote where fans can watch the games and support the team they are so passionate for."

About Madwire®

Madwire is a technology company that provides business marketing software and services for SMBs through their platform, Marketing 360®. Marketing 360 gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

The Colorado Eagles play in the Pacific Division of the American Hockey League and are the AHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche. Since the team's inaugural season in 2003-04, the Eagles have captured two CHL Championships, as well as two ECHL Kelly Cup Championships. Owners of the longest consecutive sellout streak in minor league sports, Colorado plays its home games at the 5,289-seat Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

