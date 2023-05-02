The Colorado Forum in partnership with Forest Trends launches a Wildfire Hub empowering Coloradans with critical wildfire information

With straightforward and trusted tools, Colorado Informed is simplifying the logistics of wildfire preparedness, mitigation and restoration to help Coloradans stay safe.

DENVER, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into Wildfire Awareness Month, The Colorado Forum in partnership with Forest Trends is proud to launch Colorado Informed 's latest Civic Information Project aimed to empower individuals, organizations, and communities with the information they need to make informed decisions about wildfire management. With the increasing threat of wildfires in Colorado, Colorado Informed brings together hundreds of wildfire-focused resources and links to create a simplified, reliable source of information. This independent, centralized hub of scientifically-supported information features a wildfire preparedness guide, a directory of Colorado wildfire stakeholders, educational materials on wildfire mitigation and restoration efforts and many more tools to help Coloradans take proactive steps to stay safe and reduce the risk of wildfires in their communities.

Whether you're a concerned citizen, a local government official, or someone who plays a vital role in supporting wildfire-affected communities, Colorado Informed provides the necessary tools to stay informed, connected, and prepared. "The Colorado Forum is committed to making Colorado a safer place to live, work, and play," said Gail Klapper, President of the Colorado Forum.

This comprehensive and integrated approach to wildfire management leverages and celebrates the collective expertise and wildfire wisdom across Colorado. Harris Sherman , Former Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, USDA and co-Chair, Forest Trends Board of Directors shared, "The platform will make it easier for Coloradans to access the information they need to make informed decisions on wildfire prevention, response, and recovery."

About The Colorado Forum: Established in 1978, The Colorado Forum is a nonpartisan organization that engages in deep research and thoughtful discussion on critical public policy issues facing the State. With 80 of Colorado's most engaged business and civic leaders as members from throughout the State, the Colorado Forum is a geographically and politically diverse organization.

About Forest Trends: Forest Trends pioneers innovative finance for conservation - promoting healthy forests, sustainable agriculture, clean water, robust climate action, protected biodiversity, and strong communities.

For more information, please visit www.coloradoinformed.com or watch an overview video of the website .

