The ColorComm28 Launches to Celebrate 28 Black Women in Communications Making History

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, launches The ColorComm28 to feature 28 of the most influential black women in communications who are making history now.

The ColorComm28 recognizes the leadership of executive black women in communications at some of the most respected companies in America and the behind-the-scenes work and campaigns they've led to influence and transform communities. Many of these women are the first black woman to hold their positions.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 28 extraordinary black women featured on TheColorComm28. These women not only have an impressive career, but they've had a groundbreaking and historic year. This list further recognizes women who do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc.

The ColorComm28 shares the 28 stories of executive black women in communications and their contributions to the industry, during the 28 days of February, in honor of Black History Month.

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

