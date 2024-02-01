The ColorComm28 Released: Celebrating 28 Black Women in Communications Making History

News provided by

ColorComm, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

ABC News 20/20 Co-Anchor Deborah Roberts, Unilever's Chief Marketing Officer Esi Eggleston Bracey, Citi's Chief Diversity Officer Erika Irish Brown, President and CEO of Essence Ventures Caroline Wanga, UPS President of Global Communications Deisha Barnett and more celebrated.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, reveals its annual The ColorComm28 list, which features 28 Black women, who are making history now in their respective fields.

Now in its fourth year, the ColorComm28 recognizes the leadership of executive Black women in communications at some of the most respected companies in America and the behind-the-scenes work they've led to influence and transform communities. Many of these women, who are the first Black woman to hold their position or have spent the last year doing groundbreaking work at their companies, are changing the world by breaking down barriers and paving the way for the next generation.

"We are proud to celebrate the leadership and applaud the achievements of the women on The ColorComm28," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc. "The women on the list do the daily work to help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the overall business and political discourse," said Wesley Wilson.

The ColorComm28 shares the 28 stories of executive Black women in communications and their contributions to the industry, during the 28 days of February, in honor of Black History Month.

The ColorComm28 honorees will be celebrated at a private invite-only event held on the 28th day of February.

For more information:
www.colorcomm.com
www.colorcommnetwork.com
www.colorcommmediagroup.com

About ColorComm Corporation:
ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions. ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

Also from this source

Lauren Wesley Wilson Announces Debut Book What Do You Need?

Lauren Wesley Wilson Announces Debut Book What Do You Need?

Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of the ColorComm Corporation, announced the release of her first book, What Do You Need?:How Women of Color Can ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Advertising

Image1

African American

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.