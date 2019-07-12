The Colosseum At Caesars Palace To Celebrate Grand Reopening With Back-To-Back Evenings With Keith Urban Sept. 6 & 7, 2019

General ticket prices beginning at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. Members of The 'Ville, Keith Urban's official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card for Urban's performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

The current CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year and four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban released "We Were" - on May 14th - his first new single of 2019. It comes after the 2018 release of Graffiti U and his acclaimed "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR," which played to more than a million fans in seven countries on three continents. Besides four GRAMMY Awards, Urban has won 13 Country Music Association Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards and four American Music Awards. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

* For Admat and photos, click here *

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.caesars.com

