THE COLUMBIA FOUNDATION AWARDS $60,000 TO SUPPORT DC-AREA NONPROFITS IN ADDRESSING CHANGING NEEDS CAUSED BY THE PANDEMIC

"In our first year of awards, we targeted nonprofits providing services in the areas of health and wellness, children and families (including food security), and education. Our three winners were clear standouts," stated Foundation President Caroline Cunningham . "Their collective impact is far-reaching, touching a range of ages and backgrounds, while also exemplifying dedicated missions, outstanding leadership, and forward focus. Our hope is that the Foundation's funding meaningfully builds on their good work."

Launched in 2021, the Foundation's new CIF supports charitable organizations that deliver critical services to populations in need in Washington, DC and Montgomery County, MD. With many organizations forced to pivot during the pandemic to address the changing needs of their communities and fluctuating human and financial resources, CIF grants will provide financial and volunteer support by mobilizing the members of Columbia Country Club.

Greater DC Diaper Bank, Silver Spring, MD

Contact: Sarah Marsteller, 240-367-3328

The Greater DC Diaper Bank (GDCDB) will use The Columbia Foundation's $20,000 grant to turn temporary pandemic-necessary collection sites into permanent community donation locations. Founded in 2010, the GDCDB empowers vulnerable families and individuals by providing an adequate and reliable source for basic baby needs and personal hygiene products and has evolved into one of the largest diaper banks in the country.

Mercy Health Clinic, Gaithersburg, MD

Contact: Mark Foraker, 240-773-0329

Through The Columbia Foundation's $20,000 CIF grant, Mercy's scope will expand to include improving teens' physical and mental health. Mercy Health Clinic opened its doors in October 2000 as a nonprofit, nonsectarian, free health clinic with all-volunteer physicians. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy conducted more than 7,000 medical appointments to underserved and uninsured populations.

Washington Jesuit Academy, NE Washington DC

Contact: Aubrey Bourgeois, 202-832-7679 Ext. 214

Through enhancement of the school's Office of Student and Alumni Success, The Columbia Foundation's $20,000 CIF grant will provide individualized support for over 300 alumni as they navigate college and career amid post pandemic. Replacing the cycle of poverty with a cycle of hope, determination, and success, the Washington Jesuit Academy (WJA) annually serves approximately 116 young men in grades four through eight as well as over 300 alumni from 17 cohorts. WJA admits students without regard to race, ethnicity, or religion, but all student families must demonstrate financial need.

About The Columbia Foundation

Established in 1996, The Columbia Foundation promotes the power of community by investing in local charities, supporting Columbia Country Club employees, and preserving Columbia's historical legacy for future generations. Since its inception, the Foundation has provided more than $600,000 to dozens of small local charities, filling seemingly small needs that are often life changing. The Foundation has incubated programs like the Yellow Ribbon Fund, now a national non-profit that supports veterans and military families. In addition, during the last two years, the Foundation has provided nearly $400,000 to Club employees and their families who were economically impacted by the pandemic.

