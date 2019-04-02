The Columbine High School Shooting--20 Years Later

LITTLETON, Colo., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, 1999, Kristen Long Krueger survived the Columbine High School shooting, a tragic event that ended the lives of thirteen innocent people.

For the next five years, Kristen lived in a fog. Then she decided she was ready to grow, heal, and rebuild her life.

Healing the Invisible Wounds of Trauma by Kristen Krueger

In Healing the Invisible Wounds of Trauma, Krueger recounts that day and reveals important information about a third shooter, confirmed by dozens of her classmates.

The existence of a third shooter never appeared in the official sheriff's report.

Krueger then shares the brave steps she made to find healing and freedom … even when law enforcement refused to believe her story.

The author demystifies the misunderstandings and distortions about trauma, bridging the gap between what professionals and talking heads want you to believe and the truth from a survivor. She explains

Time does not heal all wounds

The symptoms and struggles of PTSD are normal , not pathological

, not pathological People react to their trauma in different ways

Today, Krueger works as a psychotherapist, specializing in trauma. Her objective it to help survivors discover their true identity on the other side of healing.

Read Healing the Invisible Wounds of Trauma available TODAY on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Invisible-Wounds-Trauma-Columbine/dp/1949021211/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=kristen+krueger&qid=1554132689&s=gateway&sr=8-1 and through other online retailers, and bookstores.

Media Contact:

Kristen Krueger

212043@email4pr.com

720-841-3820

SOURCE Kristen Krueger