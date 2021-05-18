The Columbus Organization: Making a Difference in Delaware

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental (IDD) and behavioral health challenges and the leading care coordination agency in Delaware, is pleased to be recognized for their leadership in the state. The company has just received the "Innovation in Person Centered Practices" award from the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus® organization. Dedicated to providing every individual an opportunity to achieve their meaningful-life goals, The Columbus Organization has seen significant success implementing the Charting the LifeCourse framework into care coordination approaches. Recognized for their systematic training, person-centered planning practices, and quality measures, Columbus will be spotlighted at the live awards ceremony on May 20, 2021.

Shenika Kirby, Columbus' Executive State Director for Delaware, commented, "This is an incredible honor for us, not only because it validates our successful use of a proven framework, but because it is coupled with the ongoing positive outcomes we have seen throughout the communities we serve in Delaware."

Additionally, because The Columbus Organization has always embraced a more holistic approach to care coordination and the communities that support individuals with IDD and behavioral health challenges, the company has also maintained an instrumental role in facilitating access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state. In collaboration with Delaware's Division of Developmental Disabilities Services, Columbus was able to efficiently schedule over 2,600 vaccines for individuals and families, ultimately enabling greater access to providers, services and meaningful-life activities.

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

