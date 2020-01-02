The Columbus Organization Acquires Progressive Journey Group in Central Florida

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading provider of case management services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced the acquisition of Progressive Journey Group (PJG), a leading provider of support coordination for the Spanish speaking I/DD community in central Florida.

"The acquisition of PJG gives The Columbus Organization a leading presence in the Central Florida region. Their stellar reputation for providing Spanish-speaking services, in many cases non-English speaking, gives Columbus a leading edge in the state providing for this population with intellectual and developmental disabilities," stated Jeff Klimaski, President and CEO.

"Our entry into this market, combined with our current presence in Tampa and Tallahassee, gives us one of the top, if not top market shares in Florida. We will continue to look at other acquisitions to enhance our ability to drive our brand of support coordination throughout the Florida market."

Gina Ingrassia, a support coordinator in Orlando, will be appointed Regional Director and charged with overseeing operations and growth in the Central Florida region. "Gina has gained a loyal following over her years in support coordination. Her passion for our consumers, and overall business acumen and presence will be a perfect fit for this market," according to Jeff.

About Progressive Journey Group

Progressive Journey Group was formed in Orlando, Florida, to serve the needs of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities who use Spanish as their primary language. It has developed a strong reputation in the market for a population with unique demographic and cultural needs.

