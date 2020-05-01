The Columbus Organization Acquires Support Coordination Assets of Community Support Network

WAYNE, Pa., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of support coordination and other services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced the acquisition of Community Support Network (CSN), a leading provider of support coordination services in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. This addition will expand The Columbus Organization's services to more than 1,000 individuals and their families and guardians in the Suncoast Region.

Diane White, founder and President of Community Support Network, and Vice President Mark Groutage will continue to work with Columbus in the Suncoast Region. Ms. White expressed the following: "I could not feel better about the future for my coordinators and the people we support. After 27 years providing advocacy and coordination, we welcome the experience and excellence Columbus brings to the State of Florida. Our partnership will elevate the services we provide and stabilize our workforce."

The Columbus Organization's Senior Vice President of Care Coordination, Carlos Hernandez stated, "We are delighted to welcome CSN's support coordination services and talented support coordinators into The Columbus Organization. CSN has a long history and a well-deserved reputation as a compassionate top tier support coordination agency. CSN's dedication to high-quality services is a perfect fit with our culture and will allow for more individuals to be supported and more lives in Florida to be improved."

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

