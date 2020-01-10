The Columbus Organization Announces Several Key Infrastructure Investments

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading provider of case management services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, recently announced several key investments in the Company's infrastructure to accommodate the rapid growth of the Company.

"We continue to make investments in The Columbus Organization that advance our ability to serve an ever- larger mix of customers and payers," commented Jeff Klimaski, President and CEO. "Each of these grows our already strong capabilities to further help the individuals we serve achieve a more meaningful life."

"The first is a CFO with extensive audit, transaction, and executive management experience. Mike Celano brings a wealth of experience in all areas of Accounting and Finance having spent the first 20 years of his career in public audit and accounting, and the last 15 years since that time in the CFO role for various healthcare organizations. Additionally, Mike has served on various Boards and is currently Chairman of the Board for a medical diagnostic device company. The second is a new head of Human Resources, Lisa MacDonald. Lisa brings a wide range of high level and detailed experience to the role as head of our people development efforts. She has held several key senior level operational roles in companies that make her uniquely qualified in a growing business, and which bring value to our employees and customers. Of interest, she was closely involved with one of our strategic partners in developing awareness of issues and opportunities in the I/DD market and brings a strong knowledge level of our customers' needs."

"To support our Care Coordination field effort, we have promoted Carmen Culver to head up our Learning and Development department for Care Coordination. Carmen has successfully managed many key projects for us, including a Care Coordination training contract with one of our largest states. She is an expert in many aspects of training and developing our team members who are charged with delivering care to this population. We've always known the skills and capabilities of care coordinators is critical to delivering the highest level of care and service possible and this helps ensure we deliver on that strategy Additionally, we have promoted Jacque Pulling to the position of Assistant Vice President, Care Coordination. This position will serve as a critical operational link between our State Executive Directors and our headquarters support team. Jacque formerly managed the state of Indiana for Columbus, one of our earliest and most successful states in terms of growth and performance. We're confident she will bring this same level of energy, passion for our team members and capability across a wider span of control and enhance the service we provide to our customers even further," said Carlos Hernandez, Senior VP of Care Coordination.

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

