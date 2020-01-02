The Columbus Organization Appoints Jeff Klimaski CEO and President

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading provider of case management services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced that Jeff Klimaski has been appointed CEO and President.

"For the past three years Jeff has committed himself to The Columbus Organization, providing exceptional leadership in shepherding the company through dramatic growth and change. Jeff has established himself not only as Columbus' leader, but a leader within the I/DD community, raising the visibility of Columbus, its exceptional team and continuing its reputation for professionalism, quality, and service," according to Bob Cunard, Company Board lead.

"This promotion reflects the continued success of the Company, and its promising future. We have and continue to make investments across the range of capabilities and services in our company, all with the goal of achieving our mission of providing individuals with a more meaningful life."

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

Media Contact

Abbott Holdsman

800-229-5116

SOURCE The Columbus Organization

Related Links

http://www.columbusorg.com

