The Columbus Organization Appoints New Executive State Director in Kentucky

WAYNE, Pa., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading provider of case management services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced that Johnny Callebs has been appointed as Executive State Director in Kentucky, overseeing case management services in the state. Carey Pyles will continue to lead the focus on ensuring the highest level of quality standards for the individuals we serve in Kentucky. As part of these changes, The Columbus Organization's Kentucky subsidiary, Commonwealth Case Management, will be fully integrated and rebranded as The Columbus Organization.

Callebs joins the company from the Kentucky Association of Private Providers (KAPP), where he has been Executive Director since August, 2017. Prior to his work at KAPP, he worked to protect children from abuse and neglect, advocated for the rights of adults in the state guardianship system, developed and supervised regulatory functions for Kentucky's Supports for Community Living Waiver and served as the Regional/Executive Director for an all-service waiver provider and foster care provider for almost sixteen years.

Throughout his career he has participated as a member of several community and professional organizations including the American Network of Community Options and Resources, Children's Alliance of Kentucky, Mortality Review Advisory Committee at DBHDID. He has also held leadership positions on the Council on Elder Maltreatment Prevention, Kentucky Guardianship Association, and the Medicaid Technical Advisory Committee for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

The Columbus Organization President Jeff Klimaski stated, "We are very pleased that Johnny will be joining the Columbus Organization family. His experience and passion for helping this community will be critical as we continue to grow in Kentucky and strive to meet the ever changing needs of individuals and families we support. He is a proven connector, advocate, communicator, and leader. We look forward to the future for Kentucky with Johnny at the helm."

Callebs began in this role on June 3rd, 2019.

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

Media Contact:

Abbott Holdsman

216404@email4pr.com

800-229-5116

SOURCE The Columbus Organization

Related Links

http://www.columbusorg.com

