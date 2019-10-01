The Columbus Organization Assumes Support Coordination Assets of Habilitation Management Services

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of support coordination and other services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced the completed assimilation of the support coordination assets of Florida's Habilitation Management Services. This expands The Columbus Organizations' services to more than 800 individuals and their families and guardians in the Central, Northwest, Northeast, and Suncoast regions.

Janice Phillips, Executive Director of Habilitation Management Services, and the remaining HMS team will continue to work with Columbus in Florida, with the goal of expanding the reach and quality of services across the state. Ms. Phillips commented, "We are very excited about this transition for HMS and the opportunity to ensure that quality services continue to be provided to all individuals currently with HMS and any individuals who choose support coordination services through the HMS/Columbus family in the future."

The Columbus Organization's President, Jeff Klimaski stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Habilitation Management Services' support coordination services and talented support coordinators into The Columbus Organization. We strongly believe HMS' approach, vision, and most importantly, their dedication to the individuals they serve, is consistent with those of The Columbus Organization. This alignment will allow us to quickly integrate our support coordination services, and to reach a greater number of individuals and families in need of our services."

The Columbus Organization acquired Support Associates of Tampa Bay on December 31, 2018 and has fully integrated their services into the overall Columbus enterprise.

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

