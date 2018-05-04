The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management

WAYNE, Pa., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization ("Columbus") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management ("CCM").

Based in Somerset, Kentucky, CCM is a leading statewide provider of case management services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to Columbus CEO Robert Cunard, "We are pleased to welcome Cornerstone, its employees and the people they support to the Columbus family. CCM expands our service offering in Kentucky, where we are now the largest provider of case management services, and has a similar reputation of providing best in class case management services with a focus on quality and data supported outcomes." Cornerstone Case Management, founded by Stacy and Robert Tomlinson, has grown to become a prominent provider of case management services within Kentucky. Ms. Tomlinson will be joining Columbus as Director of Program Services for Kentucky, and continue to bring high quality services to participants in Kentucky. Ms. Tomlinson noted "I am very proud of what we created with CCM, and look forward to moving our vision forward as part of The Columbus Organization."

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS ORGANIZATION

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful-life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, Columbus provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com

