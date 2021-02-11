The Columbus Organization Continues to Build its Learning and Development Capability

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of care coordination services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities today announced the promotion of Dan Guidice to Manager of Organizational Effectiveness. Dan was formerly a Training Specialist for Columbus in the State of Delaware, one of the company's largest customers. In that role he led efforts to build Delaware's Coordinators, called Community Navigators, into one of the most respected in the industry.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President of the Care Coordination noted, "We've long believed, and supported the strategy of building the knowledge and skills of our outstanding field teams. The Coordinators' ability to deliver value to all concerned − individuals, caregivers, providers, and payors, is enhanced when their skills and knowledge are at the cutting edge of service delivery. Our philosophy centers on having the best teams in place, which means we need the best people showing them the way. Dan's proven ability gives us that edge."

"I'm very excited to see one of Delaware's own be promoted into such an important position," commented Shenika Kirby, Columbus' Executive Director for Delaware. "Delaware places a high level of expectation on the partners that serve the population, and the ability of our Navigators to deliver that service at the highest level of ability is job #1. Dan served the community with passion and skill, and I've no doubt this will happen again on a larger scale as he dives into his new role."

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.Columbusorg.com

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com

