The Columbus Organization Introduces a State-of-the-Art Careers Portal

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued strong growth throughout 2020 and into 2021 have once again provided an opportunity for innovation at The Columbus Organization. As a leading nationwide Medicaid provider of community-based care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for individuals with intellectual, developmental or behavioral challenges as well as the people and organizations that support them, Columbus has taken a significant step to evolve its Careers Portal and Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Featuring state-of-the-art applicant tracking, an advanced communications platform, and a modernized look and feel, the Careers Portal offers an elegant new approach for learning about the company, identifying/applying to open positions, and seamlessly matching talent with need across a wide array of disciplines.

The Careers Portal can be found at https://jobs.jobvite.com/columbusorg

Eric Miller, VP of Program Services, commented "Our company is fundamentally all about its people and offering extraordinary service delivery is critical for our stakeholders. In this highly competitive talent market, Columbus continues to excel at recruiting and retaining top talent through its processes, culture, and technological advances."

The Columbus Organization maintains one of the industry's lowest turnover and highest longevity rates for its staff including care coordinators and hundreds of healthcare professionals hired each year for long-term contracts through the Professional Clinical Staffing division.

Jeff Klimaski, CEO and President, stated "I believe this is an excellent opportunity to highlight our culture and present the many things that make Columbus a great place to work."

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

Contact: Scott Stoogenkes [email protected]

SOURCE The Columbus Organization

Related Links

http://www.columbusorg.com

