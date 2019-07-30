The Columbus Organization is a Key Sponsor for the National Association of Case Management Annual Conference

WAYNE, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading national provider of care coordination services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced its significant sponsorship of the National Association of Case Management (NACM) 25th Annual Case Management Conference. The conference, scheduled to take place in Philadelphia from October 1-3, 2019, is titled "Supporting the Journey to Independence." Offering 16 specialty tracks with 70 workshops, the meeting is expected to attract thousands of case managers, service coordinators, program managers, supervisors, and administrators.

As a national provider dedicated to pioneering approaches to case management, The Columbus Organization sees this conference as a perfect opportunity for education, skills reinforcement, networking, and thought leadership. The Columbus Organization President Jeff Klimaski stated, "We have attended the NACM annual conference for many years and continue to see great value in what the association provides. This conference helps pave the way for significant advancement in the care of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Additionally, the meeting provides an excellent opportunity to share best practices and collectively determine optimal strategies for addressing the most difficult challenges in care coordination."

Additional information about the conference and registration can be found at https://www.yournacm.com.

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

