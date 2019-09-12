The Columbus Organization Joins Broad Effort to Observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading provider of care coordination services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "The Right Talent, Right Now"

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945, when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year "National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week." In 1962, the word "physically" was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

"Every day, people with disabilities add significant value and talent to our employers and economy. They conduct business, educate our youth, deliver goods and services, and serve our Nation," said Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta. "They also invent and innovate, often drawing upon their experiences with disability to offer employers diverse perspectives on how to tackle challenges and achieve success. In short, people with disabilities are the right talent, right now."

Reflecting this year's theme, throughout the month, The Columbus Organization will be engaging in a variety of activities to educate its employees and individuals they support on disability employment issues and its commitment to an inclusive work culture. These efforts include highlighting the employees with disabilities that currently work for Columbus, sharing advocacy materials on the internet and social media, and spreading the word in our offices and communities.

"The Columbus Organization is proud to be a part of this year's National Disability Employment Awareness Month," said Jeff Klimaski, President & COO. "We want to spread the important message that the intellectual and developmental disability community has valuable contributions to make and important perspectives to share."

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages — during October and throughout the year — by visiting www.dol.gov/ndeam .

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

Media Contact:

Abbott Holdsman

800-229-5116

221587@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Columbus Organization

Related Links

http://www.columbusorg.com

