The Columbus Organization Launches New Tool for Improving Health Outcomes

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized pioneer in care coordination services, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking analytical tool for improving the outcomes of individuals with intellectual/developmental (I/DD) and behavioral health challenges. The new tool, ACHIEVE TM, is an acronym for Assessing Columbus Health Improvement to Ensure Value & Excellence. With the growing societal need to reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for individuals challenged by complex health issues, Columbus continues to seek ways to evolve their services and reduce high-cost medical care like emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and medication use in this population. ACHIEVE TM provides a state-of-the-art data analytics platform exclusively for Columbus care coordinators to proactively address problem areas before they advance to potentially insurmountable or costly challenges.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Care Coordination, commented, "Since inception, Columbus has always approached care coordination in a person-centric and data-driven way. ACHIEVE TM formalizes an analytical process that has long been the cornerstone of Columbus care and has enabled us to achieve significantly better outcomes for the individuals we serve."

With over 14,000 individuals currently under the care of 400+ Care Coordinators, The Columbus Organization continues to leverage its size, resources, and leadership role in the industry to create innovative solutions, redefine the way care coordination is delivered, and substantively change the future for thousands of families in need.

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The Columbus Organization

Related Links

http://www.columbusorg.com

