The Combination of High Tech and Low Carbon: Huntkey Unveils Its Latest Products in Consumer Electronics Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30th, Huntkey proudly hosted a new product launch event with the theme "Original Creativity, New Momentum" at the International Convention Center in Shenzhen. This event unveiled Huntkey's comprehensive charging solutions for various occasions, encompassing a comprehensive line of GaN fast chargers, multifunctional chargers series, companion series power bank, and premium desktop charging products. This event is not only a product debut, but also a feast for the exchange and collision of ideas on consumer electronics technology innovation and green sustainable development.

Huntkey 2024 Product Premiere stunned the crowd with its breathtaking innovations, leaving a deep impression on everyone.

Air Series F65 Slim GaN Fast Charger

Air Series F65 Slim, with extreme thinness and portability at its core, has a body as thin as 12.9mm and as light as 75g. Carrying it around like carrying a card in your pocket, so light that you almost forget it exists. Combined with the thin and light body, it makes the user's traveling easier and more convenient. Adopting the latest technology, the thickness is reduced by 70%, and combined with GaN chip, it realizes high-efficiency conversion and low-power consumption, which demonstrates the concept of green life. Meanwhile, it is equipped with dual C-port 65W fast charging, which is suitable for both business and leisure.

Energetic Series S305 GaN Fast Charger

Energetic Series S305 has a peak power of 305W and a 3-port safe fast charging design. It is the smallest volume compared to the same power section, and reduces the volume of 300W by 69% against the industry standard! The conversion efficiency is increased by 5%, dramatically reducing energy loss without damaging the device. Its single-port fast charging peak value is up to 140W, supporting single-port extremely fast charging to meet users'need for efficient fast charging. When the users access 3 high-power devices at the same time, Energetic Series S305 ensures stable power output from a single port through intelligent power distribution, so that it can be filled up rapidly when there is an urgent need to charge three devices. Energetic Series S305 has superior performance as well as strong compatibility and supports a variety of high-power devices fast charging, meeting simultaneous charging of multiple devices.

Charge Station W100

Charge Station W100, a combination of high efficiency, convenience and safety, with 7-in-1 power supply design, including 3 AC outlets and 4 USB ports. 4 USB ports support fast charging, with a maximum power of 100W. It is definitely time-saving due to the significantly improved fast charging speed. Utilizing the latest generation of gallium nitride technology, it enables charging up to 60% within 30 minutes, achieving an electric energy conversion efficiency of over 90%. The innovative design that adopts the customized suction cup and the electronic touch switch not only makes the socket more stable, but also allows users to freely adjust the position as needed, which is both practical and thoughtful. Whether it's the cozy corners of home like living room, bedroom, or the professional and rigorous working environment like office and conference room, Charge Station W100 can provide users with all-round charging solutions with its excellent functions.

Looking back on the conference, Huntkey also unveiled the Agile Series F30 Pro+ GaN Fast Charger, Charge Station A35, Classic Series G67, Q10 Magnetic Power Bank equipped with a Dynamic Island LCD display, and the outdoor power supply Mini Charging Station. This series of charging products perfectly integrates the concepts of high technology and low-carbon living. Moreover, by utilizing the latest generation of gallium nitride technology, it enhances users' charging experience while significantly reducing energy consumption. In the future, Huntkey will continue to bring innovative, high-tech consumer electronics products to the users.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey has 29 years of experience in manufacturing power supplies and has cooperated and served the worldwide mainstream mobile phone and laptop manufacturers. Huntkey is a member of International Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and a member of China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Huntkey has 440+ R&D engineers, 300+ sets of world-class software and instruments, 13 professional laboratories, and a 2,000-square-meter industrial design platform. Under strict and efficient requirements, Huntkey continues to design high-quality products with high security, high reliability, and user value-added experience.By 2024, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Leading a low-carbon life with Huntkey.

