THE COME UP Presented by Xenith Season Two Teams Announced

DETROIT, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xenith announced the roster for the second season of THE COME UP presented by Xenith. Season one was a viral success, with over 2 million views and 50 million impressions across the web. Joining the ranks this season will be the IMG Academy Ascenders (Bradenton, FL), Cass Tech Technicians (Detroit, MI), Grant High Pacers (Sacramento, CA), Battlefield Bobcats (Haymarket, VA), and the return of State Champs from THE COME UP season one, the Martin Luther King Crusaders (Detroit, MI).

THE COME UP presented by Xenith profiles athletes and teams, both on and off the field, and their support systems to illustrate the full picture of an athlete's journey, in playing, training, and living. It highlights the obstacles players and teams have to overcome in their pursuit of the game. Watch the season two trailer HERE.

Each team selected represents a unique journey through football and a story all their own – from a 4-time State Championship team trying to maintain their reputation and not crack under pressure, to a powerhouse preparatory program that recruits from around the country to build leaders on and off the field, to teams who are intimidating on the field while dealing with their own struggles around returning to their glory days or dealing with limited resources and trying personal struggles.

Every team's story is different; every athlete's come up makes them who they are.

"Football is so much more than a game," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "About 3% of an athlete's life is spent playing in a game time situation – the other 97% is spent practicing, training, and living. Xenith supports the athlete's pursuit in all of these areas and we are proud to produce content that speaks not only to the athlete's experience, but coaches, parents, and the full support system and community of a football player – that is really what the game is about."

Last season, Xenith explored football programs in Detroit, MI, Gruver, TX, and Asheville, NC. Catch up on season one of THE COME UP presented by Xenith HERE.

"We are proud of our football team here at IMG Academy," said Kevin Wright, IMG Academy Head Football Coach. "The opportunity to work with Xenith to showcase both how hard our student-athletes work on and off the field, and what really goes into creating the best in the game before they go on to top collegiate programs is a special experience. We look forward to giving fans a peek behind the scenes."

Each football program featured on THE COME UP presented by Xenith proudly wears Xenith's top-rated football helmets and gear. The IMG Academy Ascenders are the first team to be fully outfitted in the new Xenith Shadow helmet and Xenith Element line of shoulder pads – Xenith's flagship offerings in both categories, and Xenith is the official protective headgear provider for the IMGA football program.

As a recognized industry leader in helmet technology, Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. All Xenith helmets, including the Xenith X2E+ helmet and new Xenith Shadow, are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results.

About Xenith:

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear, and apparel designed, first and foremost, for the athlete. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends lab testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a premium suite of products designed to encourage their pursuit in playing, training, and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.

Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community, and executes this vision with passion, purpose, and pride. For more information, please visit xenith.com.

SOURCE Xenith

Related Links

http://www.xenith.com

