The Comfy® Announces New Program with Collegiate Licensing Agency CLC

Expanding into college sports has been a long-held dream for Brian and Michael Speciale, who invented the original wearable blanket and the entire category in 2017. "We're thrilled to launch this fall with CLC because they represent a majority of top collegiate brands and are very discerning in how they choose their partners. We know The Comfy College range will be a great addition to The Comfy line-up, and our customers will be ecstatic as they get to represent their favorite college with pride," said Brian Speciale.

The Comfy got its start as a pitch on ABC's Shark Tank in November 2017, catching the interest and backing of veteran shark Barbara Corcoran. Today The Comfy is the leader in the category it created on Amazon, has tens of thousands of 5-star reviews, and is sold in 100 countries. In the USA alone, The Comfy is available in over 5,000 retail doors and is beloved by millions of happy customers.

The Comfy worked with The Brand Liaison closely to facilitate this partnership. The Comfy and The Brand Liaison look forward to working together on other partnerships in this space and with key entertainment brands.

The Comfy College Sports range will be available at college campus stores, sports retailers, Amazon, and at thecomfy.com.

About The Comfy®

Cozy Comfort Company LLC is family-owned and operated by brothers Brian and Michael Speciale–the creators of The Comfy. Just a month after forming their company, The Comfy Bros were invited to make their pitch on ABC's Shark Tank. With only a prototype in hand, they closed a deal with Barbara Corcoran, and the rest is history. Today, The Comfy is sold in over 100 countries, with millions of happy customers, thousands of 5-star reviews, and press coverage ranging from Good Morning America to USA Today.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.

About The Brand Liaison

The Brand Liaison is a boutique licensing agency focused on creating new revenue streams for our clients through licensing, strategic partnerships, and other brand extension programs. For licensors, our goal is to commercialize opportunities that will extend our clients' brands into cohesive product categories to maximize their licensing potential. For manufacturers, we assist in acquiring brands and developing strong licensing programs to create long-term retail success. In each case, we work closely with our clients to ensure that our brand extension activities complement the strategic goals and objectives of each client and brand that we represent. http://thebrandliaison.com

