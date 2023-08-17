The Comic Book Market to grow by USD 3.0842 billion from 2022 to 2027; The success of TV shows and movies based on comic books to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The comic book market is expected to increase by USD 3,084.21 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.54%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Publishing industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The comic book market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Comic Book Market

Company Landscape

The comic book market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Archie Comics Publications Inc. - The company offers comic books such as Archie's modern classics mania, Archie and Friend's endless escapes, and Archie Decades.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (non-digital and digital), and product type (hard copy, e-book, and audiobooks),

The market share growth by the non-digital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Non-digital comics refer to printed comics that are available in comic bookstores and online platforms such as Amazon. Demand for comics that do not exist in digital form is also increasing globally. This is due to the growing interest in anime and related manga. However, with the growing demand for digital comics, the non-digital segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 72% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The key factor for the growth in the region is the increasing demand for manga and anime content. For example, Japanese manga has been famous for a long time and today it has become popular all over the world. The main source of income in the region is the production and popularity of anime. In addition, the growing number of publishers and distributors, the increasing use of online distribution channels, and the increasing demand for comic books are other factors driving the demand in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The success of TV shows and movies based on comic books is a key factor driving market growth. As television and film attract more audiences, they will increase interest in existing comic books that have been adapted. Thus, increasing sales and revenue for publishers and retailers. In addition, the success of the adaptations also encourages publishers to produce more content in print and electronic formats so that it attracts a wider audience. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing popularity of Indie comics is a major trend in the market. An indie comic is a type of independent comic self-published or distributed by small independent publishers that focus on specific stories and content, often referring to social norms but also representing many different perspectives and communities. The democratization of publishing made possible by digital platforms is one of the main drivers of indie comics. Furthermore, this resulted in a growing readership, ranging from casual readers to comic book enthusiasts.

Significant Challenges

The integration issues associated with digital comic books are significant challenges restricting market growth. Effective use of the digital comic platform requires integrating it with different channels. This can lead to high implementation costs. Comic booksellers have to invest a lot of time and money in coding the software needed to integrate digital comics effectively. In addition, comic book sellers who provide mobile apps for comics need to invest heavily in app development. Hence, such integration issues are expected to limit the growth of the comic book market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Akita Publishing Co. Ltd.

Archie Comics Publications Inc.

DMG Entertainment Inc.

Drawn and Quarterly

Dynamic Forces Inc.

Embracer Group AB

Fantagraphics

Futabasha Co. Ltd.

Hakusensha Inc.

IDW Media Holdings Inc.

Image Comics Inc.

Kodansha Ltd.

Lion Forge Animation

News Corp.

PANINI S P A

POP Media Holdings

Shogakukan Co. Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Titan Publishing Group Ltd.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Comic Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,084.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, Japan, South Korea, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akita Publishing Co. Ltd., Archie Comics Publications Inc., DMG Entertainment Inc., Drawn and Quarterly, Dynamic Forces Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fantagraphics, Futabasha Co. Ltd., Hakusensha Inc., IDW Media Holdings Inc., Image Comics Inc., Kodansha Ltd., Lion Forge Animation, News Corp., PANINI S P A, POP Media Holdings, Shogakukan Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Titan Publishing Group Ltd., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global comic book market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global comic book market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.6 Global comic book market by Country 2022 - 2027

Exhibit 23: Market Size (value) – Data Table on Global comic book market by Country 2022 - 2027 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non-digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Non-digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Non-digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Type (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 45: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Hard copy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Hard copy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hard copy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Hard copy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hard copy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 E-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on E-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on E-book - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on E-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on E-book - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Audiobooks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Audiobooks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Audiobooks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Audiobooks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Audiobooks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by Product Type (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 109: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 114: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 115: Matrix on com[pany position and classification

12.3 Akita Publishing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Akita Publishing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Akita Publishing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Akita Publishing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Archie Comics Publications Inc.

Exhibit 119: Archie Comics Publications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Archie Comics Publications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Archie Comics Publications Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 DMG Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 122: DMG Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: DMG Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: DMG Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Dynamic Forces Inc.

Exhibit 125: Dynamic Forces Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Dynamic Forces Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Dynamic Forces Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Embracer Group AB

Exhibit 128: Embracer Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Embracer Group AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Embracer Group AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Embracer Group AB - Segment focus

12.8 Futabasha Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Futabasha Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Futabasha Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Futabasha Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Hakusensha Inc.

Exhibit 135: Hakusensha Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hakusensha Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hakusensha Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 IDW Media Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 138: IDW Media Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: IDW Media Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: IDW Media Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: IDW Media Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Image Comics Inc.

Exhibit 142: Image Comics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Image Comics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Image Comics Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 News Corp.

Exhibit 145: News Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: News Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: News Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: News Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 PANINI S P A

Exhibit 149: PANINI S P A - Overview



Exhibit 150: PANINI S P A - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: PANINI S P A - Key offerings

12.14 POP Media Holdings

Exhibit 152: POP Media Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 153: POP Media Holdings - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: POP Media Holdings - Key offerings

12.15 Shogakukan Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Shogakukan Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Shogakukan Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Shogakukan Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 158: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

Exhibit 162: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Warner Bros Discovery Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

