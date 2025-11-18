How AI First Will Force Organizations to Change Everything or Face Destruction

by Fred Voccola Chairman and CEO of Simpro Group

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Fred Voccola has lived on the front lines of technological transformation building, scaling, and leading companies at moments when industries were being rewritten. From the rise of SaaS to the dawn of AI, his leadership has guided organizations through periods of radical change, where the margin for error was zero and the reward for adaptation was immense.

Front Cover, The Coming Disruption: How AI First Will Force Organizations to Change Everything or Face Destruction

Now, in his latest thought leadership work, The Coming Disruption: How AI First Will Force Organizations to Change Everything or Face Destruction (Atlas Elite Publishing Partners: November 18, 2025), Voccola distills the lessons learned from that journey into a direct, field-tested playbook for the new AI-First era of business. He provides a call to action for leaders, entrepreneurs, and workers facing the fastest transformation in human history, and what they need to do immediately to become AI-First.

The Coming Disruption is a manual for leadership in motion, a synthesis of decades of experience from building billion-dollar enterprises and pioneering AI adoption inside complex global systems. It defines how every organization—no matter its size, sector, or structure—must harness AI to expand productivity, reimagine talent, and compete at unprecedented speed.

"AI is not a future trend, it's an extinction-level event for slow movers," Voccola writes. "The organizations that hesitate will vanish in quarters, not decades."

What It Means to Be AI-First

At the heart of The Coming Disruptionis the concept of becoming AI-First organizations designed around AI rather than merely using it. Drawing on case studies from industries as diverse as technology, law, manufacturing, and finance, Voccola shows how businesses that embrace an AI-First posture across every function can double productivity and profitability in a single year.

Among the principles that define this transformation:

Extreme Change Management: Why success in the AI era demands simultaneous transformation across structure, culture, and leadership—fast.

Why success in the AI era demands simultaneous transformation across structure, culture, and leadership—fast. The End of 'Jobs as Usual': AI will automate routine work, forcing a redefinition of value and reshaping entire job categories.

AI will automate routine work, forcing a redefinition of value and reshaping entire job categories. Prompting as Literacy: Why communication with AI will soon rival reading and writing as the essential professional skill.

Why communication with AI will soon rival reading and writing as the essential professional skill. Entrepreneurial Leadership: What it takes to lead with creativity, speed, and outcome-driven focus in a world where bureaucracy can't keep up.

What it takes to lead with creativity, speed, and outcome-driven focus in a world where bureaucracy can't keep up. Adaptation as Advantage: How speed becomes the ultimate differentiator, turning rapid adoption into sustained market dominance.

Voccola's authority comes from experience earned across industries and continents. As co-founder and CEO of Kaseya, he grew the company into a $1.5 billion global powerhouse in AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software, protecting tens of millions of small and mid-sized businesses, and becoming one of the most valuable privately held software companies in the world. Today, as Chairman and CEO of Simpro Group, Voccola leads the multi-billion-dollar company, which provides an AI-powered operating platform for commercial and residential trade companies across the globe. Voccola also serves as aTrustee of Florida International University where he works to shape the next generation of technology leaders.

Through each chapter of his career, one theme has remained constant: technology never rewards hesitation. That conviction drives the urgency, and the optimism, at the core of The Coming Disruption.

Voccola argues that AI represents a shift unlike any before it—not because it's the most advanced technology ever developed, but because it's the first that requires no new infrastructure to deploy. Every company, large or small, already has the tools to go AI-First immediately. What's missing is leadership willing to change everything at once.

While the book examines global trends and hard business data, it also reflects Voccola's deep personal view of leadership. Having guided multiple companies through rapid expansion, market shocks, and now the rise of machine intelligence, he argues that the leaders of tomorrow must blend decisiveness with humanity. "AI destroys bureaucracy, but it doesn't replace human vision," Voccola says. "The leaders who will thrive are those who pair AI's power with entrepreneurial courage and moral clarity."

The Coming Disruption serves as both a roadmap and a mirror—revealing what organizations must do to survive and what leaders must become to thrive. It is a book for those who see the future arriving at full speed and are determined to meet it head-on.

All proceeds from the book benefit the Cooper Voccola Family Foundation, a nonprofit supporting animal, veteran, and child welfare causes.

About Fred Voccola

Fred Voccola is a technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and board director. Based in Miami, he serves as the Chairman and CEO of Simpro Group (www.simpro.ai). He is the Co-Founder, Vice Chairman and former CEO of Kaseya. He also sits on the board of Florida International University and serves as chairman of the Cooper Voccola Family Foundation, a nonprofit supporting animal, veteran, and child welfare causes. Voccola is an internationally recognized authority on AI, cybersecurity, hyper growth business at scale, business/company transformation, crisis management and organizational culture.

About Simpro Group

Simpro Group provides best-in-class SaaS field service management solutions to trade and field service businesses worldwide. The group comprises four industry-leading companies, Simpro, BigChange, AroFlo and ClockShark with offices across North America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Simpro, BigChange and AroFlo provide comprehensive field service management software for growth-minded trade and field service businesses, while ClockShark specializes in time-tracking and scheduling software solutions.

Together, these companies seek to drive businesses forward with solutions that empower teams to work smarter, provide foundations for business scaling, and offer data-driven insights to fuel decision-making.

Simpro Group serves over 24,000 businesses and over 450,000 users worldwide and has a global workforce of more than 600 employees. Explore our products at simpro.ai, bigchange.com, aroflo.com and clockshark.com .

For further information, please contact Johanna Ramos-Boyer, [email protected], 703-646-5137

SOURCE Fred Voccola