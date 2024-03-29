The Commerce Casino & Hotel and the World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) Forge Historic Partnership

Two poker powerhouses join forces in a collaboration aimed at propelling the poker industry toward new heights of excellence

COMMERCE, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce Casino & Hotel, home to the largest poker room in the world, proudly announces an exciting partnership with the richest, most prestigious, and longest-running poker series – the World Series of Poker® (WSOP®). This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the poker community, bringing together two powerhouses to elevate the poker experience for players and fans worldwide.

The Commerce Casino & Hotel's status as the premier destination for poker players is solidified with this strategic alliance. Renowned for its unrivaled selection of poker games and tournaments, exceptional hospitality, and convenient accessibility, The Commerce Casino & Hotel continues to set the standard for excellence in the poker industry.

The partnership with WSOP, synonymous with the highest echelons of poker tournaments globally, introduces a myriad of opportunities for players and fans alike. By leveraging The Commerce Casino & Hotel's extensive facilities and WSOP's unmatched expertise, this collaboration promises to deliver an enhanced and unforgettable poker experience.

"We are ecstatic to merge our strengths with the World Series of Poker," said Spencer Villaseñor, Director of Guest Experience at The Commerce Casino & Hotel. "This collaboration marks the convergence of two giants in the poker world and presents endless possibilities. Together, we are committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in the industry."

As part of the partnership, The Commerce Casino & Hotel and WSOP will work collaboratively to develop organized tournaments, host exclusive events, and provide players with unparalleled access to the world of competitive poker.

"Partnering with The Commerce Casino & Hotel is an exciting milestone for the WSOP," said Ty Stewart, Senior Vice President & Executive Director of the WSOP. "Commerce's reputation as the biggest and best year-round poker room aligns perfectly with our desire to expand the brand while also promoting the growth of the summer festival. We look forward to delivering exciting events and experiences that grow interest in our resilient and resurgent game."

Live At The Commerce - (Current): Recognized for its dynamic ambiance and top-tier gaming amenities, The Commerce Casino & Hotel delivers an unmatched live poker experience. Players are invited to immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere and competitive fervor that has cemented The Commerce Casino & Hotel's status as a legendary name in the poker industry.

High Limit Poker – (Opening in April): Raising the stakes to new heights, The Commerce Casino & Hotel is set to unveil its highly anticipated High Limit Poker room in April. Tailored to meet the refined preferences of seasoned players, this exclusive enclave will offer an elevated gaming experience with state-of-the-art amenities and personalized services.

WSOP Circuit Los Angeles Events: As a testament to its esteemed status in the world of poker, The Commerce Casino & Hotel is proud to host WSOP Circuit (WSOP-C) Los Angeles events. This partnership underscores The Commerce Casino & Hotel's commitment to excellence featuring the only live event in the United States outside of Las Vegas to award an official WSOP bracelet.

This historic partnership between The Commerce Casino & Hotel and the WSOP is poised to revolutionize the poker landscape, establishing new benchmarks of excellence and innovation for years to come.

About The Commerce Casino & Hotel

Located just a few miles from Downtown Los Angeles, The Commerce Casino & Hotel, commonly known as "The Commerce," stands as a world-renowned cardroom with an impressive array of over 320 tables, making it the largest cardroom globally. Established in 1983, The Commerce offers an extensive range of amenities, including a newly-renovated 200-room hotel, multiple dining venues and bars, a luxurious day spa and beauty salon, a pool and sundeck, banquet facilities, and more. Additionally, the casino hosts a wide variety of events, including concerts, poker tournaments, live boxing, MMA, and wrestling matches, and other special events throughout the year. For further information, please visit: www.commercecasino.com

About the World Series of Poker® (WSOP®)

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

