The Commerce Casino & Hotel Partners with Citadel Outlets to Launch Exclusive "VIP Stay x Play x Shop x Repeat" Package

This first-of-its-kind partnership aims to deliver a robust and unforgettable guest experience.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce Casino & Hotel and Citadel Outlets are thrilled to announce their first-ever hotel partnership, offering an unmatched experience for Los Angeles residents and visitors. This unique collaboration aims to entice guests to enjoy a fun-filled getaway with their family, friends and loved-ones alike, combining the excitement of gaming, the joy of shopping, and so much more.

The Commerce Casino & Hotel and Citadel Outlets

The VIP Stay x Play x Shop x Repeat Package offers a unique blend of benefits designed to elevate and enhance the guest experience at both properties. This exclusive offer comes with a variety of benefits.

Package Highlights Include:

Early Check-In & Late Check-Out: Enjoy the flexibility of relaxing longer with early check-in and late check-out options at The Commerce Casino & Hotel.

Enjoy the flexibility of relaxing longer with early check-in and late check-out options at The Commerce & Hotel. Free Valet Parking: Guests will appreciate the convenience of complimentary valet parking for one night at The Commerce Casino & Hotel.

Guests will appreciate the convenience of complimentary valet parking for one night at The Commerce & Hotel. $25 Dining Credit: Savor a delightful meal or snack with a $25 dining credit, redeemable at the Grab and Go or Commerce Cafe.

Savor a delightful meal or snack with a dining credit, redeemable at the Grab and Go or Commerce Cafe. *Complimentary Shuttle Service: Enjoy easy transportation between The Commerce Casino & Hotel and Citadel Outlets for a seamless experience.

Enjoy easy transportation between The Commerce & Hotel and Citadel Outlets for a seamless experience. ** $25 Shopping Credit: Upon arrival and activation at the customer service desk, guests will receive a $25 shopping credit redeemable at any Citadel Outlets store.

Upon arrival and activation at the customer service desk, guests will receive a shopping credit redeemable at any Citadel Outlets store. VIP Lounge Access: After activating their shopping credit, guests will be escorted to the exclusive VIP lounge, where they can relax and enjoy complimentary wine, beer, snacks, and a private restroom. The VIP lounge is open all day until closing, providing a perfect retreat between shopping sessions.

*Please note that guests should contact The Commerce Casino & Hotel upon booking to arrange the exact date for shuttle pick-up and drop-off.

**VVIPs may qualify for increased shopping credits, determined individually. For details, guests are encouraged to contact The Commerce Casino & Hotel prior to making their reservations.

"We are thrilled to partner with our long-time neighbor Citadel Outlets to offer this unique VIP package. This collaboration not only strengthens our community ties but also provides our guests with more options to enjoy comfort, entertainment, and relaxation," said Spencer Villaseñor, Director of Guest Experience at The Commerce Casino & Hotel. "By combining the excitement of gaming with the pleasure of shopping, and adding a stay at our luxurious property, we are creating an unforgettable getaway that highlights the best of all worlds."

"As a proud member of the city of Commerce, we love being able to partner with other valued members of our community, especially those who fulfill a large role within our robust tourism and hospitality industry like The Commerce Casino & Hotel," said Manny Pereida, Senior Marketing Manager for Citadel Outlets. "The VIP Stay x Play x Shop x Repeat Package we're collaborating on epitomizes luxury, convenience, comfort, and indulgence. We look forward to seeing guests drop by our VIP Room for complimentary refreshments, snacks, and air conditioning, and hope they enjoy our exceptional amenities."

For more information or to book this exclusive package please visit www.commercecasino.com .

About The Commerce Casino & Hotel

Located just a few miles from Downtown Los Angeles, The Commerce Casino & Hotel, commonly known as "The Commerce," stands as a world-renowned cardroom with an impressive array of over 320 tables, making it the largest cardroom globally. Established in 1983, The Commerce offers an extensive range of amenities, including a newly-renovated 200-room hotel, multiple dining venues and bars, a luxurious day spa and beauty salon, a pool and sundeck, banquet facilities, and more. Additionally, the casino hosts a wide variety of events, including concerts, poker tournaments, live boxing/MMA and other special events throughout the year. For further information, please visit: www.commercecasino.com

ABOUT CRAIG REALTY GROUP

Craig Realty Group is a full-service real estate development and management company founded by Steven L. Craig. Based in Newport Beach, California, Craig Realty Group is a leader in the development and management of high-income producing, upscale factory outlet centers offering quality brand merchandise in architecturally rich environments. The company boasts a portfolio of nearly four million square feet of existing retail development that includes 13 centers in eight states. The company also owns and operates one million square feet of office and industrial space. For more information, visit craigrealtygroup.com .

SOURCE The Commerce Casino & Hotel