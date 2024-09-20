The Commerce Casino & Hotel Partners with ESPN LA 710AM for Exclusive Monday Night Football Pregame Radio Show

The Commerce Casino & Hotel continues to expand its entertainment offerings through a collaboration with ESPN LA 710AM, enhancing the experience for guests and fans alike.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce Casino & Hotel is excited to announce an exciting new partnership with ESPN LA 710AM, bringing an exclusive pre-game Monday Night Football Radio Show with Sedano & Kap to listeners throughout the 2024-2025 football season. Filmed on-site at the Commerce Casino and Hotel, sports fans can tune in live to the ESPN LA 710AM pregame show every Monday night starting September 2nd, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM,

ESPN LA Monday Night Football at The Commerce Casino & Hotel

Live on YouTube: In addition to airing live on the radio, the pre-game show will be live-streamed on ESPN LA 710AM Radio's YouTube, offering fans an immersive experience as they watch the excitement unfold from The Commerce Casino and Hotel.

Exclusive Watch Party: Following the pre-game show, fans are invited to continue the fun at The Commerce Casino & Hotel's Event Center for an exclusive Monday Night Football Watch Party. The event is free to attend, with a variety of food and drink specials available.

"We're thrilled to bring this exclusive pre-game experience to our fans in partnership with ESPN LA 710AM," said [ESPN LA 710AM Spokesperson]. "Filming live from The Commerce Casino and Hotel adds a unique energy to the show, and we're excited to share it with our audience both on the radio and online."

Spencer Villaseñor, Director of Guest Experience at The Commerce Casino & Hotel added, "This partnership with ESPN LA 710AM allows us to offer our guests a unique Monday night experience. We're excited to continue expanding Commerce's offerings, making it the ultimate entertainment destination. Whether you're tuning in on the radio, watching the live stream, or joining us in person, it's going to be an unforgettable season."

Don't miss out on the action! Tune in every Monday night for the live pre-game show and join us at the Commerce Casino and Hotel's Events Center for the ultimate Monday Night Football experience.

Event Details:

Pre-Game Radio Show : Live every Monday night from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM through the NFL season.

: Live every Monday night from through the NFL season. Location: The Commerce Hotel and Casino , 6131 Telegraph Rd, Commerce, CA , 90040

The Commerce Hotel and , 6131 Telegraph Rd, , 90040 Live Stream: Available on @ESPN LA 710AM Radio's Youtube Channel

Available on @ESPN LA 710AM Radio's Youtube Channel Watch Party: Following the pre-game show at the events center

Following the pre-game show at the events center Admission: Free (Food and drinks available for purchase)

For more information, visit www.commercehotella.com or follow us on Instagram or Twitter for updates.

About The Commerce Casino & Hotel

Located just a few miles from Downtown Los Angeles, The Commerce Casino & Hotel, commonly known as "The Commerce," stands as a world-renowned cardroom with an impressive array of over 320 tables, making it the largest cardroom globally. Established in 1983, The Commerce offers an extensive range of amenities, including a newly-renovated 200-room hotel, multiple dining venues and bars, the luxurious Meridian Spa, a pool and sundeck, banquet facilities, and more. Additionally, the casino hosts a wide variety of events, including concerts, poker and baccarat tournaments, live boxing, MMA, and wrestling matches, and other special events throughout the year. For further information, please visit: www.commercecasino.com

ABOUT GOOD KARMA BRANDS

In 1997, Good Karma Brands started as a broadcasting company, utilizing the power of local marketing to build brands, connect with fans and serve the local communities in which we operate. As GKB grew and transitioned into a media and marketing company, its partnership with ESPN expanded to represent the ESPN Radio Network and Podcasts, the full portfolio of ESPN Digital Products, ESPN Events and eight local ESPN affiliated radio stations. Today, with over 550 teammates across the country and a Home Office based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, GKB has been consistently recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by multiple organizations, including Front Office Sports and Sports Business Journal.

Good Karma is fueled by the desire to do things differently, align with premium brands and offer customized solutions for their advertising partners and fans.

