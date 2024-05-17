The Commerce Casino & Hotel Proudly Announces Jamie Gold as Team Captain/Coach for the Commerce Poker Pro Team

Renowned Poker Icon to Lead The Commerce Casino & Hotel's Professional Poker Team as they prepare for WSOP Circuit Events in Los Angeles and the Main Event in Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commerce Casino & Hotel is thrilled to announce Jamie Gold as the Team Captain/Coach for The Commerce Casino & Hotel's very own professional poker team for the upcoming WSOP 2023/2024 circuit in Los Angeles, as well as the 100 million dollar WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas this July. Gold, an iconic figure in the world of poker, brings his legendary expertise and wisdom to lead the team to victory.

His strategic prowess and relentless aggression at the poker table soon caught the attention of the world including outlets such as ESPN and Forbes to name a few.

As an ambassador he has hosted, emceed and worked closely with 360 major celebrity charity events to date for some of the most impactful world leaders and icons. Gold has helped to raise and donate over 600 million dollars for causes worldwide with a special commitment to ALS in memory of his father Dr. Robert Gold who passed away from the disease.

Prior to his illustrious poker career, Gold ran an entertainment company representing talent such as Jimmy Fallon, James Gandolfini, Donnie Wahlberg, Brandy and Ray J, Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Wright and more.

Jamie is recognized by over 200 million poker players and gamers worldwide. It was in 2006 when he etched his name into poker history by clinching the prestigious World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event title. With a staggering 8,773 entrants, an $87,000,000 prize pool and a first place prize of $12,000,000, it was the largest in the history of the WSOP Main Event until 2023. Gold's remarkable victory was characterized by his distinctive habit of consuming blueberries at the final table, his strategic brilliance and his engaging table talk, which captivated audiences worldwide.

Since his historic triumph, Jamie Gold has continued to leave his mark on the poker landscape, with multiple recent cashes at the WSOP. Despite the passage of time, Gold remains a revered figure in the poker community, admired for his enduring contributions to the game.

This historic partnership between The Commerce Casino & Hotel and the WSOP is poised to revolutionize the poker landscape, establishing new benchmarks of excellence and innovation for years to come.

"Thirty years ago, my journey into the world of poker commenced at The Commerce Casino & Hotel. It holds a special place in my heart as the first casino where I ever played, and where I clinched my inaugural tournament victory, long before records were kept," said Jamie Gold. "My legend was born at The Commerce and my public legend was born at The World Series of Poker. Now, as The World Series of Poker joins hands with The Commerce Casino & Hotel, it feels like the merging of two pivotal chapters of my life. A real dream come true!"

Gold continues, "Stepping into the role of team captain for The Commerce Casino's professional poker team fills me with a profound sense of honor and excitement. It's not merely a duty, but a privilege to guide and mentor such a talented group of players. Together, we'll fuse our strategic prowess, refined skills, and unwavering passion for the game to make an impact at the tables."

Per The Commerce Casino & Hotel poker executive Jonathan Ing, "As Commerce Casino & Hotel's Team Captain for the WSOP 2023/2024 circuit, Jamie Gold brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and relentless determination to help lead our team to victory. We are honored to have him at the helm and eagerly anticipate the success that awaits under his leadership."

The WSOP Main Event is set in Las Vegas this year, offering poker fans the chance to witness The Commerce Poker Pro Team in action.

Jamie will also co-Host, alongside 17-Time WSOP Bracelet winner, Phil Hellmuth, a Beat the Legends event on May 21st, pitting these two poker legends against the newly-minted 20-member Commerce Poker Pro Team – available to stream on GG Poker.

About The Commerce Casino & Hotel

Located just a few miles from Downtown Los Angeles, The Commerce Casino & Hotel, commonly known as "The Commerce," stands as a world-renowned cardroom with an impressive array of over 320 tables, making it the largest cardroom globally. Established in 1983, The Commerce offers an extensive range of amenities, including a newly-renovated 200-room hotel, multiple dining venues and bars, a luxurious day spa and beauty salon, a pool and sundeck, banquet facilities, and more. Additionally, the casino hosts a wide variety of events, including concerts, poker tournaments, live boxing, MMA, and wrestling matches, and other special events throughout the year. For further information, please visit: www.commercecasino.com

About the World Series of Poker® (WSOP®)

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com .

