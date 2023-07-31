The Commerce Cloud Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.67% from 2022 to 2027; The need for optimizing operational efficiency to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commerce cloud market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 35,810.71 million, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand in this region is due to the prevalence of public cloud services and the presence of major vendors in the market. The growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is also a key factor driving the demand for these solutions in the region. In the region's leading country, the US has over 31 million small businesses, accounting for more than 66% of private sector employment in the region. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in this region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commerce Cloud Market

Vendor Landscape

The commerce cloud market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers & Challenges

The need for optimizing operational efficiency is a key factor driving market growth. Organizations are seeking ways to improve their business processes, cut costs, and enhance customer experience, prompting their interest in commerce cloud solutions. These solutions offer numerous advantages that support organizations in achieving diverse objectives. In addition, organizations gain real-time visibility into key business metrics, including sales, inventory levels, and customer behavior. This access to up-to-date data empowers organizations to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Skepticism in using cloud-based solutions is a significant challenge restricting market growth. A major concern for businesses associated with cloud-based solutions is the potential for data breaches and cyberattacks. Although cloud providers have various security measures in place, businesses may still have concerns about storing sensitive data on external servers. Additionally, businesses are increasingly concerned about the reliability and performance of cloud-based solutions. Thus, the increasing concern about data breaches and cyberattacks is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The adoption of blockchain and AI in business operations is a major trend in the market. Businesses are embracing blockchain technology to enhance the security and transparency of their transactions. This is achieved by creating a decentralized, tamper-proof ledger of all transactions, which prevents fraud, minimizes the chances of data breaches, and builds trust between businesses and their customers. Meanwhile, AI technology is being used to automate and streamline various business processes such as customer service, inventory management, and marketing. Thus, the increasing adoption of blockchain and AI are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample

Report

Company Profiles

The commerce cloud market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apttus Corp., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., commercetools GmbH, Digital River Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kibo Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Shopify Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, and VTEX.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (grocery and pharmaceutical, electronics/ furniture/ bookstores, fashion and apparel, quick service restaurants, and others), component (platform and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the grocery and pharmaceutical segment will be significant during the forecast period. The grocery and pharmaceutical sectors have experienced a significant rise in online shopping demand in recent years. Factors like convenience, inventory management, compliance, and scalability play a key role in this growth. A growing number of companies in these industries have recognized the benefits of online shopping and are using cloud-based solutions to improve their overall operations and provide a better customer experience. Thus, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The network automation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29,021.34 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for network automation in various industries is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The user provisioning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,388.43 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government and public sector, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others), application (marketing and sales, IT, HR, administration, and finance), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for mobile user provisioning software is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Commerce Cloud Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,810.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apttus Corp., BigCommerce Holdings Inc., commercetools GmbH, Digital River Inc., Elastic Path Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kibo Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optimizely Inc., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Shopify Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, and VTEX Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commerce cloud market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global commerce cloud market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Grocery and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Grocery and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Grocery and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Grocery and pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Grocery and pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electronics/ furniture/ bookstores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronics/ furniture/ bookstores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronics/ furniture/ bookstores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronics/ furniture/ bookstores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronics/ furniture/ bookstores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fashion and apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fashion and apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fashion and apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fashion and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fashion and apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Quick service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Quick service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Quick service restaurants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Quick service restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Quick service restaurants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Apttus Corp.

Exhibit 137: Apttus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Apttus Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Apttus Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 BigCommerce Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 140: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Digital River Inc.

Exhibit 143: Digital River Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Digital River Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Digital River Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Digital River Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Elastic Path Software Inc.

Exhibit 147: Elastic Path Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Elastic Path Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Elastic Path Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Salesforce Inc.

Exhibit 165: Salesforce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Salesforce Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 172: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Shopify Inc.

Exhibit 174: Shopify Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Shopify Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Shopify Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Sitecore Holding II AS

Exhibit 177: Sitecore Holding II AS - Overview



Exhibit 178: Sitecore Holding II AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Sitecore Holding II AS - Key news



Exhibit 180: Sitecore Holding II AS - Key offerings

12.17 VTEX

Exhibit 181: VTEX - Overview



Exhibit 182: VTEX - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: VTEX - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio