The Commerce Group Supports CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

Dec 23, 2025, 20:11 ET
The Commerce Group has donated $25,000 in toys to help children in need through the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the California Highway Patrol runs a statewide toy drive, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children in need. This year, The Commerce Group and its affiliated brands are proud to donate to this wonderful cause.
Working in partnership with Public Information Officer Cody Sturges, the California-based company delivered 11 pallets of toys to the California Highway Patrol West Valley Division to be distributed to children in the Greater Los Angeles area.
"With so many families struggling, we wanted to do something to give back to the community," said company co-founders, Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers. "Every child deserves to have a happy holiday season."
If you are interested in contributing to this cause, just text the word "toys" to 76278 to donate.
About The Commerce Group
The Commerce Group is dedicated to creating and growing innovative health and wellness products that enhance everyday life. From natural supplements for adults, children, and pets to solutions that support overall well-being, The Commerce Group aims to help people and their loved ones feel their best—every day.
