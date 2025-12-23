The Commerce Group Supports CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

The Commerce Group has donated $25,000 in toys to help children in need through the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the California Highway Patrol runs a statewide toy drive, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children in need. This year, The Commerce Group and its affiliated brands are proud to donate to this wonderful cause.

Working in partnership with Public Information Officer Cody Sturges, the California-based company delivered 11 pallets of toys to the California Highway Patrol West Valley Division to be distributed to children in the Greater Los Angeles area.