The increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft will drive the commercial aircraft emergency generators market growth in the forthcoming years. Advances in making aircraft more electric are paying dividends in terms of reduced wiring. Furthermore, the development of electric aircraft systems is showing significant improvements in RATs. Therefore, market vendors are focusing on making proactive investments in aircraft electric architecture. As a result, the developments in electric aircraft systems are making RATs more effective, which is positive for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the commercial aircraft emergency generators market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft

One of the growth drivers of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market is the increasing electric architecture in modern aircraft. The developments in electric aircraft systems are making RATs more effective, which is positive for the growth of the market.

Stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aerospace industry

One of the challenges in the growth of the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market is the stringent legal norms and quality standards in the aerospace industry. Stakeholders operating in the global aviation industry must adhere to stringent regulations to ensure the airworthiness of aircraft. Stringent certification processes and regulation mandates challenge vendors operating in the global commercial aircraft emergency generators market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on investing in developing electrical systems to replace pneumatic and mechanical systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



