The commercial beverage dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025

The commercial beverage dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019â€"2025.



The global commercial beverage dispenser market is one of the fastest-growing products in the commercial kitchen and food service equipment market. The impact of technology, preference for on-the-go solutions, and varietal preferences have supported the growth of the segment over the years. The industry, which witnessed a downfall in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back in the first half of 2021 with advances and enhancements. North America, APAC, and Europe were prominent markets in 2019.



The global expansion of QSR chains and restaurants has further expanded the usage of dispensers through the upselling concept. The emergence of coworking spaces to reduce the cost and productivity has further stimulated beverage dispensers to be a crucial component. In the busy and active world, self-service machines are highly preferred by consumers to save time and ensure better and consistent services. Dispensers turn out to be profitable and energy-efficient appliances that could potentially replace laborers and prevent additional expenses.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the commercial beverage dispenser market during the forecast period:

- High Preference for Self Service

- Demand in Energy Efficient and IoT Based Solutions

- Growth in QSR Outlets

- Emergence in Coworking Spaces



The study considers the present scenario of the commercial beverage dispenser market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Commercial Beverage Dispenser Market Segmentation

The global commercial beverage dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by dispenser type, technology, material, beverage type, end-users, and geography. Countertop dispensers dominated the commercial beverage dispenser market share with over 60% shares in 2019. The segment is expected to dominant its significance during the forecast period. The high contribution can be attributed to the wide availability in manual, automatic, and semi-automatic modes of operations. Multiple unit installations, economical, smaller footprint, consistent drink quality, options for 360-degree merchandising, portability are some of the factors influencing the adoption rate. With minimal cleaning efforts, which lead to minimum repairs and replacement costs, the segment is likely to grow.



The automatic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Features such as highly appealing LED lightings, touch screens, premium choice of beverages, optimum downpour quality are facilitating the growth momentum for the segment. The semi-automatic segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2019, which is expected to pose an absolute growth of 42% during the period 2020â€"2025. Affordability, wide availability, ease of operations, higher market reach, and minimum knowledge for operation are expected to drive the growth of the segment. Manual beverage dispensers are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019â€"2025. Despite the gradual replacement by automatic and semi-automatic models, the segment is expected to sustain in the competitive market as it offers a huge opportunity for differentiation with a nostalgic approach.



The stainless-steel category is by far the largest segment in the industry, which is highly preferred for its durability. Features such as heavy-duty and harmless reactions with the beverage have supported the segmentâ€™s growth over the years. The type is also highly preferred for its flexible design aspects, which offer an elegant look and attractive appearance. It is the primary material choice for drop-ins and countertops that act as a major backbone for its revenue generation.



The hot beverages segment has wide adoption in sectors such as hospitality, restaurants, movie halls, convenience stores, QSRs, amusement parks, and shopping malls. Hot beverages are consumed by consumers belonging to all age groups, which the scope further. Vendors are also targeting upcoming co-working spaces and shopping malls, and movie halls, which are undergoing renovations, to expand the penetration rate. The introduction of intelligent energy-saving and expandability options, IoT features for remote assistance, more canister options can highly influence the buying decision among store owners.



While convenience stores continue to dominate, the momentum has gained pace in cinema halls, shopping malls, institutions, tourist spots, and at airports. Vendors are highly recommended to customize their offerings based on demographic behavior, geography, personal preferences, and foot traffic. The growing number of ghosts or virtual kitchens, food trucks, and online delivery platforms has supported the growth of dispensers in the QSR segment.



Segmentation by Dispenser Type

- Countertop

- Drop Ins

- Conventional

Segmentation by Technology

- Automatic

- Semi-automatic

- Manual

Segmentation by Material

- Stainless Steel

- Glass & Acrylic

- Plastic

Segmentation by Beverage Type

- Hot

- Cold

- Fountain

- Frozen

- Soft Serve

Segmentation by End-users

- Convenience Stores

- QSR & Restaurants

- Educational Institutions

- Recreational Centers

- Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America is one of the significant markets for beverage dispensers, with the US accounts for more than 75% of the revenue generation in 2019. The demand for flexibility in beverage consumption, growth in technology, and rise in demand for frozen beverages are expected to fuel the demand for beverage dispensers in the region. Carbonated soft drinks tend to be more popular among baby boomers, especially consumers aged between 30â€"44 years and 45-60 years. In Canada, the scope for expansion in the restaurant industry is prominent where consumers seek varietal and convenient solutions. The rise in wages can be more significant in cities such as Ontario, British Colombia, and Alberta, where the demand is expected to be prominent in the coming years.



Segmentation by Geography

- North America

o US

o Canada

- Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

- APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

- Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The commercial beverage dispenser market is highly competitive with a significant number of vendors in the landscape. The key players are also eyeing at market expansion strategies to gain a global footprint through mergers and acquisitions. However, differentiation for technology, design, energy efficiency, and IOT embedment are more effective that vendors implement to sustain in the competitive market. As sustainability and eco-friendly products are on the rise, environment-friendly disposable cups can be a major attribute towards the add on features. Similarly, energy efficiency and low power consuming machines are preferred for their cost-cutting advantage.



Prominent Vendors

- Cornelius Inc

- Frozen Beverage Dispensers

- Lancer Worldwide

- BUNN-o-Matic Corporation

- Electrolux

- Manitowoc Foodservice



Other Prominent Vendors

- Coke Solutions

- Rosseto

- Godrej

- Changzhou Pilot Electronic Co Ltd

- Follett LLC

- Bras

- Ali Group

- Middleby

- Animo

- SureShot Solutions

- Drink Machine Works

- Spaceman USA

- Wilbur Curtis

- Farmer Brothers

- Vollrath

- PepsiCo



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the global commercial beverage dispenser market?

2. What are some of the technological growth and consumer preference factors impacting the growth of the market?

3. Which dispenser type/material type/geographical region are gaining the largest market shares?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the commercial beverage dispenser market and how is technology aiding their market growth?

5. How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the supply chain of the commercial beverage dispenser market?



