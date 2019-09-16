NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial Online Printing Market in the European Union: About this Market

Commercial online printing is web-based printing of calendars, flyers, posters, business cards, and others. This European commercial online printing market analysis considers sales from the business cards, display POS and signage, packaging, labels, and others segments. Our analysis also considers the provision of commercial online printing in Western Europe and Eastern Europe. In 2018, the business cards segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of entrepreneurs and marketing and sales personnel, who are significant users of business cards, will help the market segment in maintaining its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our European commercial online printing report has observed market growth factors such as availability of POD services, growing adoption of digital printing, and value-added services. However, dynamic pricing of raw materials, challenges associated with the adoption of web-to-print, and growing digitalization across end-user industries may hamper the growth of the European commercial online printing industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815174/?utm_source=PRN



Commercial Online Printing Market in the European Union: Overview

Growing adoption of digital printing

With the advent of digitalization, vendors have started adopting digital printing techniques. Moreover, digital printing offers benefits such as real-time proofing, flexibility, and improved color characteristics. Furthermore, with digital printing vendors can offer customized products to their clients, which will increase their sales. Consequently, the commercial online printing market in the European Union is expected to record a CAGR of almost 5% during 2019-2023.

Increasing adoption of hybrid printing

Vendors are innovating online printing techniques to expand their customer base and increase sales. This gave rise to hybrid printing, which offers benefits such as greater flexibility, simplification of complex printing tasks, and enhanced productivity. Hybrid printing also has in-built UV drying system, varnish facilities, and multiple color options. These factors are increasing the use of hybrid printing, which is one of the key European commercial online printing market trends. The trend is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the commercial online printing market in the European Union is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Agfa-Gevaert Group, CEWE Foundation & Co. KGaA, Cimpress NV, FLYERALARM Ltd., Konica Minolta Inc., MOO Print Ltd., Onlineprinters GmbH, Ricoh Company Ltd., unitedprint.com UK Ltd., and Xerox Corp.

Also, the European commercial online printing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815174/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

