The Commercial Online Printing Market in the European Union to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2021 to 2026; The availability of POD services will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial online printing market size in European Union is expected to increase by USD 2.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24%, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union

Companies : 15+, Including ADOSEVILLA SL, CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA, Cimpress Plc, Doxzoo Ltd., FasterPrint Srl, Grafenia plc, MOO Print Ltd., Onlineprinters GmbH, OvernightPrints GmbH, and unitedprint.com UK Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Segments: product (business cards, display pos and signage, packaging, labels, and others) and geography ( Western Europe and Eastern Europe )

Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - ADOSEVILLA SL, CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA, Cimpress Plc, Doxzoo Ltd., FasterPrint Srl, Grafenia plc, MOO Print Ltd., Onlineprinters GmbH, OvernightPrints GmbH, and unitedprint.com UK Ltd.

Commercial Online Printing Market in European Union – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The availability of POD services is one of the key factors driving market growth. Online print service providers offer a printing service known as POD. These services include printed products such as brochures, newspapers, and others. Furthermore, the demand for POD services has increased among consumers due to the availability of digital printing. This helps in improving print quality and delivers the required number of prints in a short time. Hence, the increasing preference for POD services is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Development in communication network infrastructure is a major trend in the market. The European Commission has developed a broadband policy and strategy to increase download speeds to 1 (Gigabit/s) Gbps for every EU household by 2025. Many EU countries have implemented necessary measures to improve the infrastructure of communication networks. The rapid adoption of online printing services across Europe is due to the advances in communication network infrastructure. In addition, they have also encouraged traditional print service providers to implement web-based printing software and offer online printing to their customers.

Significant Challenges

The rising demand for digital advertisements and e-books is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. The growing popularity of digital data and document distribution is expected to reduce demand for printed items, including directories, financial documents, advertising, and novels. Both outdoor and indoor advertising are increasingly using digital signage, billboards, and other media. Meanwhile, marketers are experimenting with new ways to use digital billboards. In addition, marketers can change messages and display photos remotely with full-motion digital electronic signage. Thus, rising demand for digital advertisements and e-books is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The commercial online printing market in European Union report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Online Printing Market In European Union report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial online printing market in European Union between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial online printing market in European Union and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial online printing market in European Union across Western Europe and Eastern Europe

and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the commercial online printing market in European Union companies

Commercial Online Printing Market Scope in European Union Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 2.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis Western Europe and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 98% Key countries Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Austria Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADOSEVILLA SL, CEWE Stiftung and Co. KGaA, Cimpress Plc, Doxzoo Ltd., FasterPrint Srl, Grafenia plc, MOO Print Ltd., Onlineprinters GmbH, OvernightPrints GmbH, and unitedprint.com UK Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

