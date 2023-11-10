The commercial vehicle urea tank market to grow by USD 129.57 million from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACGB France, Gemini Group Inc, KaiLong, and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle urea tank market is estimated to grow by USD 129.57 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 4.88%. The commercial vehicle urea tank market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial vehicle urea tank market are ACGB France, Amphenol Corp., Centro Inc., Cummins Inc., Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Gemini Group Inc., KaiLong, Kingspan Group Plc, KUS Technology Corp., Myers Industries Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochling SE and Co. KG, Salzburger Aluminium AG, Scania AB, Shaw Development LLC, The ITB Group Ltd., Yara International ASA, Zhejiang Fomay Industrial Machinery Co. Ltd., DGL Group LTD., and Solar Plastics LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

ACGB France: The company offers commercial vehicle urea tank which is made up of stainless steel, or aluminum with an internal coating to comply with EURO IV to EURO VI regulations.

The company offers commercial vehicle urea tank which is made up of stainless steel, or aluminum with an internal coating to comply with EURO IV to EURO VI regulations. Gemini Group Inc: The company offers commercial vehicle urea tanks that are manufactured from linear polyethylene.

The company offers commercial vehicle urea tanks that are manufactured from linear polyethylene. KaiLong: The company offers commercial vehicle urea tanks such as blow-molded DEF tanks.

The company offers commercial vehicle urea tanks such as blow-molded DEF tanks. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

The region segment includes APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC accounts for 60% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the growing penetration of SCR systems into trucks and buses. Moreover, the stringency of emission legislation that is followed by individual countries across APAC will also be a key factor for the growth of the market within this region.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing penetration of SCR in commercial vehicles

Increasing penetration of SCR in commercial vehicles Key Trend - Development of single-module after-treatment systems

- Development of single-module after-treatment systems Major Challenges - Reduced availability of low-sulfur fuel in emerging countries

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into LCV and HCV. The LCV segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Market penetration of commercial vehicle urea tanks in LCVs is largely dependent on diesel LCVs, as NOx regulations for gasoline LCVs do not require the addition of SCR to control emissions.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,742.48 million. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,742.48 million. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the increasing demand for commercial vehicles, the rising preference for pickup trucks in emerging countries, and the increasing demand for logistics by roadways.

The commercial vehicle ADAS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.39% between 2023 and 2028.

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio