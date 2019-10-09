The Commission (CCMC) celebrates National Case Management Week with professional development and learning opportunities that help case managers who are Going for Greatness everyday

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the health care system continues to evolve and the health care needs of consumers become more complex, there's a parallel need for a case management workforce that is prepared and ready with the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to help them navigate in today's environment. The Commission for Case Manager Certification® confirmed its commitment to professional and workforce development in advance of National Case Management Week starting October 13, 2019.

The Commission announced several initiatives to support and inspire case managers who are "Going for Greatness" every day:

To help case managers get certified , the Commission has extended the application window to apply to take the December exam through October 18 .

, the Commission has extended the application window to apply to take the December exam through . To help case managers stay certified , the Commission is offering three "buy-one, get-one" CE packages through the CMLearning Network through October 31 .

, the Commission is offering three "buy-one, get-one" CE packages through the CMLearning Network through . To help all case managers stay current on hot topics facing their clients, the Commission has launched Certification 24/7™, a series of on-demand educational sessions recorded by some of the profession's leading experts.

on hot topics facing their clients, the Commission has launched Certification 24/7™, a series of on-demand educational sessions recorded by some of the profession's leading experts. To recognize the important role of mentorship, the Commission invites all case managers to participate in a contest running from October 9-22 . Winners will receive cash prizes for sharing words of wisdom from mentors that inspire them or that they use to inspire others.

"Because today's case managers have a diverse set of experiences and practice across many different settings, an important part of the Commission's role is supporting them by developing tools to support mentorship programs and ongoing access to education offered in various ways," says Michelle Baker, BS, RN, CRRN, CCM, the Commission's 2019-2020 Chair. "We invite case managers to visit the CMLearning Network to celebrate National Case Management Week along with the Commission by investing in themselves and taking advantage of these professional development opportunities. Take a moment each day to share with a colleague one piece of new information, perhaps gained in recent articles or trainings they have read or viewed in recognition of the week and in the spirit of growth and mentorship."

Case managers connect millions of patients to the clinical and community resources they need. More than 46,000 case managers hold the Certified Case Manager® (CCM®), the largest, oldest case manager credential. The CCM is the only interdisciplinary, cross practice setting case manager certification accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. To help CCMs highlight their achievement, the Commission will soon make available a "digital badge" to make it easy for those who have earned the CCM credential to show their accomplishment via email, websites, social media and other digital platforms.

"While we focus on the professional case manager during case management week, we believe that learning is a lifelong pursuit," says MaryBeth Kurland, CAE, the Commission's chief executive officer. "We are committed to ensuring that the right tools, resources, and content are available to ensure that today's case manager feels well prepared to confront the challenges tomorrow."

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing nearly 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

