The Commission REI Hosts Real Estate Investment Workshop to Celebrate the Launch of the Online Training Program

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission REI is proud to host the Real Estate Investment Workshop on Friday, March 29, 2024, for a group of 100 individuals seeking to learn how to operate a successful real estate investment business and how to do so profitably. Each attendee will receive a free Limited Liability Company along with an Employee Identification Number to help them get started in business as soon as possible.

"Success in real estate is possible with a set of skills we have developed into a training program aptly named, The Commission. We are excited to introduce a proven, tangible, method to achieve success as a real estate investor," said Darrell Dorsey, Founder of The Commission REI.

The following topics will be covered at the investment workshop:

A general overview of the six types of business structures.

Real estate career paths include flipper, landlord, real estate agent, and wholesaler.

Methods for determining property value, the role of title companies, components of contracts, and choosing between assignment deals and double closings.

Different types of neighborhoods and the best areas for investment.

Property auctions and sales. Additionally, the probate process, loss mitigation process, adverse possession, quiet titles, and how to use these methods to acquire property.

Finding the right purchase price and cash buyers.

Strategies to sell a property.

The role and importance of title agents, accountants, financial advisors, real estate agents, and attorneys.

The skills to build meaningful connections and sustain a strong network.

Following the in-person Real Estate Training Workshop, the Online Training Program will be available to purchase online to individuals who are interested in becoming a real estate investor.

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Location: Community College of Philadelphia, Center for Business and Industry, 1723 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Time: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Program includes Breakfast, Lunch, and Networking)

Attendees: Darrell Dorsey, Founder - The Commission REI, Layton Smith - Hoffler Smith Financial Services, Stacy Shields - Shields Law Group.

About The Commission REI:

The Commission REI is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created to bridge a gap by combining theory with practical methods enabling students to build a thriving real estate business. Generally, people starting a real estate business pursue education through two primary avenues. They either attend a university or search the internet for content and courses offered by popular real estate investors. The Commission REI has developed a successful approach derived from the experience of Real Estate Investor and Founder, Darrell Dorsey. The Commission REI offers online instructional training, programming, and community events. www.thecommissionrei.com

