The Committee for Economic Development Announces New President

"For over 75 years, CED has distinguished itself as America's premiere non-partisan, business-led, public policy organization, and carrying on this tradition as its new leader is an honor," said Bailey. "I look forward to working with CED's staff, Trustees, and public officials on both sides of the aisle to continue developing reasoned solutions to the leading economic challenges facing our nation."

In addition to his business accomplishments, Bailey serves as an Adjunct Professor in the MBA Program at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. He has written and spoken extensively on policy issues including corporate governance and has served as an expert financial witness for the Delaware Court of Chancery, the major court responsible for oversight of publicly-traded companies.

"Bernard's distinguished background includes vast experience not only in business but also in the realms of policy, governance, and academia, which together make him a superb choice for leading CED," said Odland.

Upon completion of his undergraduate degree in engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, Dr. Bailey served for eight years as an officer in the U.S. Navy. He holds advanced degrees in engineering from the University of California – Berkeley and the University of Southern California, an MBA from George Washington University, and a PhD in Management from Case Western Reserve University.

ABOUT THE COMMITTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:

Founded in 1942, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, business–led public policy organization that delivers well–researched analysis and reasoned solutions to our nation's most critical issues. CED's work is grounded on seven core principles: sustainable capitalism, long–term economic growth, efficient fiscal and regulatory policy, competitive and open markets, a globally competitive workforce, equal economic opportunity, and nonpartisanship in the nation's interest. Learn more at www.ced.org.

Further Information:

Reena Kankaria (202) 469-7821 / rkankaria@ced.org

Joseph DiBlasi (202) 469-7824 / jdiblasi@ced.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-committee-for-economic-development-announces-new-president-300656414.html

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development

Related Links

http://www.ced.org

