The Committee For Ranked Choice Voting NYC Launches a Series of Ads Starring Actor Michael Douglas

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar award-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas is urging New Yorkers to vote #Yeson1 on the general election ballot on November 5th to support a proposal that would bring Ranked Choice Voting to New York City. If approved, NYC would be the largest city to date to adopt the voting method, more than tripling the number of Americans who currently live in a place that uses it.

"At a time when there is more distrust of our voting system than at any other moment in modern history, ranked choice voting is a solution for all Americans, regardless of their party," said actor and producer Michael Douglas. "Nothing could make this New Yorker more proud than to have the residents of the largest city in the country to pass this important charter revision to give voters more choices, and make voting more fair."

In a new set of ads, Douglas explains that with Ranked Choice Voting voters can either choose your top candidate or rank up to five of your favorite candidates in local New York City primary and special elections. If voters still want to vote for just one candidate, they can. A candidate who collects a majority of the vote, fifty percent plus one, wins. If there's no majority winner, then the last place candidate will be eliminated and the second choice votes for that candidate are redistributed. The process is repeated until there is a majority winner. This ensures that all winning candidates have broad support and that politicians go beyond their narrow base and pay attention to every community.

Through giving candidates who prioritize voter interests over special interests or party politics a way to succeed in our political process, Ranked Choice Voting is a powerful solution to the extremism, gridlock, and cronyism that plague America's broken political system. Over 19 cities across the country have already adopted the method, as well as 12 states including the entire state of Maine, which will use it in the upcoming primary and general presidential elections. Ranked Choice Voting was recently endorsed by the New York Times.

To support Ranked Choice Voting, NYCers can vote "yes" on question 1 starting October 26th-November 3rd for early voting or on Election Day, November 5th. If the proposal passes, Ranked Choice Voting will be used in NYC primary and special elections for Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council beginning in 2021.

