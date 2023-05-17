The Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival Announces the Judges for the Academy Awards® Accredited SSFF & ASIA 2023 Animation Competition

The judges are Actor Yu Inaba, Animation director and supervisor Kotono Watanabe, and President of Digital Hollywood University Tomoyuki Sugiyama

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's one of the largest International Short Film Festival, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) animation category has been collaborating with Digital Hollywood Co. Ltd. This animation competition is recognized by the Academy Awards® and the winner will be eligible for an Oscar following year.

SSFF & ASIA 2023 will showcase the "now" of animation works of all genres such as stop motion and hand-painting as well as CG.

SSFF ＆ ASIA 2023 Animation Competition Jury Member
SSFF & ASIA 2023 Animation Program Special Screening Lineup: from left: Digital Hollywood presents Digital Frontier Gran-Prix 2023 Best Animation Award "Horizon" (Director:Taiga Kawazoe), Narrated by Wim Wenders "IN QUANTO A NOI (FROM OUR SIDE)" (Director: Simone Massi), 2023 Academy Award Nominee for Best Animated Short Film "Ice Merchants" (Director: João Gonzalez), "HIDARI" (Director: Masashi Kawamura / Iku Ogawa)
For 2023, we received 474 submissions from 53 countries and regions around the world. We selected 23 from them, and combined them with 4 special screenings. All 27 works will be screened and distributed. *Some of the films will be streamed only in Japan.

https://shortshorts.org/2023/program/program_cat/anime/

We are pleased to announce that actor Yu Inaba, animation director and

supervisor Kotono Watanabe & president of Digital Hollywood University Tomoyuki Sugiyama have been selected as judges for the Animation Competition.

The winner of the award will be announced at the award ceremony to be held on June 26th (Monday).

Prior to the screening at the Tokyo venue, the animation program will be streaming from Tuesday, June 6th. It will include "IN QUANTO A NOI (FROM OUR SIDE)" narrated by Wim Wenders, 2023 Academy Award nominee "Ice Merchants and Digital Hollywood presents Digital Frontier Gran-Prix 2023 Best Animation Award winner "Horizon."

