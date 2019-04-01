The Committee of 100, Premier U.S. Organization of Chinese-American Leaders, Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Top Influencers in Business, Government, Academia and the Arts at 2019 Annual Conference

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of 100 ("C100"), a non-partisan, premier U.S. organization of Chinese-American leaders in business, government, academia and the arts, today announced its 30th-anniversary Annual Conference will be held on April 5-7, 2019, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of normalized relations between the United States and China. Founded by I.M. Pei, the renowned architect, and Yo-Yo Ma, master cellist, among others, C100 began under the encouragement of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the 56th U.S. Secretary of State, to address issues of international concern between the U.S. and China, and promote the full participation of all Chinese Americans in American society.

This year's conference theme, "The U.S. and China: New Visions," will focus on the current geostrategic dynamics, how to bridge the strengths of both China and America, the economic importance of collaboration, and the positive future that cooperation can bring to both countries.

"C100 is in a unique and even ideal position to enhance the relationship between the United States and China," says H. Roger Wang, Chairman of C100. "We have long focused on the many connections between the two countries, whether in business, education or culture. Instead of regarding each other with mistrust, we take the best of each other in order to grow a shared community. Through constructive dialogues, exchanges and initiatives, C100 has become an influential bridge-builder between the world's two largest economies, and is helping to cultivate the next generation of leaders committed to continuing positive U.S.-China relations."

At this year's conference, C100 will recognize four honorees who embody the organization's values and who have contributed to the legacy of strengthening U.S.-China relations and friendship, as well as Chinese-American inclusion and patriotism:

I.M. Pei , globally renowned Chinese-American architect and C100 co-founder, will be awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Architectural Design"

, globally renowned Chinese-American architect and C100 co-founder, will be awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Architectural Design" Morris Chang , founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and known as the father of the semiconductor industry, will be awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Technology Innovation"

, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and known as the father of the semiconductor industry, will be awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Global Technology Innovation" Maurice R. Greenberg , Chairman and CEO of C.V. Starr, a global insurance industry icon, top adviser to important American and Chinese leaders, and a noted philanthropist, will be awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Advancing U.S.-China Relations"

, Chairman and CEO of C.V. Starr, a global insurance industry icon, top adviser to important American and Chinese leaders, and a noted philanthropist, will be awarded the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Advancing U.S.-China Relations" Peter Wang will receive a posthumous award for embodying the best of American ideals and heroism, as a 15-year-old Chinese-American freshman who gave his life while saving his classmates in the Parkland shooting last year. Wang was a member of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, and aspired to attend West Point.

Various activities open to the press will be held on April 5, including a press conference with C100 Chairman H. Roger Wang; a press conference with C100 honoree Maurice R. Greenberg; an exclusive C100 CEO & Leaders Forum debate on China's role as a leading global economy, with participation from SupChina, the Rhodium Group, Albright Stonebridge Group, and the University of Chicago; and C100's signature Awards Gala Dinner for the evening at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. A full-day conference will take place on Saturday, April 6. The weekend will conclude with a C100 Town Hall on Sunday, April 7.

The full-day conference panel discussions on "The U.S. and China: New Visions" include:

Reflections and Outlook from Former U.S. Ambassadors

The Rise of China BioPharma: Opportunity, Threat or Both?

Fintech or Techfin? What's Next for Global Financial Services

The Human Connection: China and America in Culture and Entertainment

and America in Culture and Entertainment New Engines for U.S.-China Economic Prosperity

Global leaders across business, government, academia and the arts providing new visions at the Conference include:

Ambassador Craig Allen , President, U.S.-China Business Council

, President, U.S.-China Business Council Chong-En Bai , Dean, School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University

, Dean, School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max S. Baucus , Co-Founder, Baucus Group LLC

, Co-Founder, Baucus Group LLC Yu Gong , CEO, iQIYI

, CEO, iQIYI Fei-Fei Li , Co-Director, Human-Centered AI Institute, Stanford University ; Former Chief Scientist of AI/ML, Google Cloud

, Co-Director, Human-Centered AI Institute, ; Former Chief Scientist of AI/ML, Google Cloud Yo-Yo Ma , Cellist

, Cellist William McDermott , CEO, SAP

, CEO, SAP Tom McInerney , President & CEO, Genworth Financial

, President & CEO, Genworth Financial Former U.S. Ambassador to China Stapleton Roy , Founding Director Emeritus, Kissinger Institute on China and the United States

, Founding Director Emeritus, Kissinger Institute on and David M. Rubenstein , Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group

, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, The Carlyle Group The Honorable Kevin Rudd , President, Asia Society Policy Institute; 26th Prime Minister of Australia

, President, Asia Society Policy Institute; 26th Prime Minister of Lawrence H. Summers , Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus of Harvard University ; Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

C100 builds understanding around shared interests between American and Chinese peoples, develops economic, educational and cultural platforms for collaboration, and leads on issues of critical importance to Chinese Americans while providing a global, nuanced point of view on U.S.-China relations. C100 is the only U.S. leadership organization focused on the U.S. and Greater China business connectivity as well as Chinese-American civic engagement.

For the latest program details and confirmed speakers, please visit: https://www.committee100.org/2019acny/. Follow C100 on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for C100 news and highlights, and use the official conference hashtag #C100NewVisions to join the conversation.

ABOUT C100

C100 is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent and extraordinary Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by world-renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution of U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage. For 30 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and Greater China.

CONFERENCE AGENDA INFORMATION

For the full program or for more information about C100's 2019 Annual Conference, please visit: https://www.committee100.org/2019acny.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

The Committee of 100 welcomes media who are employed by accredited news organizations to apply for complimentary media credentials to cover the three-day events. Media registration requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. To register, media must submit requests to attend the press conferences, CEO & Leaders Forum Debate, and/or the Annual Conference via the media registration form here. On-site media registration will not be available.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christina Lu, National Program Director

media@committee100.org, 212-371-6565

SOURCE Committee of 100

Related Links

http://www.committee100.org

