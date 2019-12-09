The Committee of 100's 2019 China Conference Seeks to Bridge Mutual Understanding through Dialogue

Forty years of US-China relations have fostered great synergies in business connectivity and cultural exchanges. However, there remains differences in approaches and mindsets. In this context, it is imperative to continue advancing dialogues and relationships between the people and leaders of both nations.

"At the pivotal moment of US-China relations, we are honored to have so many illustrious leaders and esteemed speakers and guests joining us to explore this important topic," Mr. H. Roger Wang, Chairman and CEO of Golden Eagle International Group and Chair of C100, said. "For thirty years, C100 has been bridging understanding between the US and China through constructive dialogues and engagement. We hope the conference can help bring together different viewpoints and find common ground towards a future that is inclusive and beneficial for all."

Founded by a group of prominent Chinese Americans including famed architect I.M. Pei and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, C100 hosts conferences and events in the US and China, bringing together top leaders and influencers to reflect on timely and critical issues in the US-China relationship in hopes of further advancing the dialogues between both sides. Reflecting on this significant milestone, this year's conference discussed how the next wave of innovation from industries such as consumer goods, fintech, healthcare, as well as general cross-market access can impact business collaborations between the two countries.

Mr. Sean Stein, Consul General at the US Consulate General in Shanghai, said, "I would like to thank the members of C100 for your efforts to promote dialogue and mutual understanding between the United States and China. I believe C100 has a vital role to play in facilitating dialogue between China and the United States."

The conference also included the C100 Scholars Program (CSP) 2019 Awards Ceremony, awarding a new cohort of 56 students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the fields of social services, innovation & entrepreneurship, and US-China relations.

Dr. Carter Tseng, Founder and CEO of the Little Dragon Foundation and Co-Chair of CSP Executive Committee, said, "We are excited to welcome this year's cohort of students. These students are at the forefront of their generation. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global landscape, we hope that these leaders of tomorrow will play a key role in helping bridge better understanding and exchanges between US and China in the future."

Established in 2005, and formerly known as the Leadership Scholarship Program, the CSP aims to foster the leadership potential young Chinese scholars and encourage better understanding and exchanges between the two countries. This year, the CSP expanded to include both Chinese students and American students who study in China. The CSP partners with 23 leading Chinese and American academic institutions – such as Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Jiaotong University, New York University Shanghai, and Duke Kunshan University.

ABOUT THE COMMITTEE OF 100

The Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by world renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution for U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage to join by invitation based on their extraordinary achievements. For 30 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the twin missions of promoting full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and encouraging constructive relations between the peoples of the United States and Greater China. http://www.committee100.org.

ABOUT THE C100 SCHOLARS PROGRAM

The C100 Scholars Program (CSP), formerly named the Leadership Scholarship Program, was launched in 2005 with the goal of recognizing and fostering the leadership potential of young Chinese scholars. Expanded to include U.S. scholars this year, the program aims to encourage better understanding and exchange between younger generation on both sides.

