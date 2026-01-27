The Committee of 101 Names Six Recipients of 56th Annual 101 Awards for the 2025 NFL Season

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons earn Player of the Year honors,

while Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald capture Coach of the Year recognition in national balloting

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 56-year tradition of celebrating the top achievements of each NFL season, The Committee of 101 revealed the 2025 recipients of the annual 101 Awards in an exclusive national announcement on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday morning.

The winners of the 2025 101 Awards.

The lineup of award winners includes New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye as AFC Offensive Player of the Year, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as NFC Offensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as AFC Defensive Player of the Year, Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons as NFC Defensive Player of the Year, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel as AFC Coach of the Year and Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald as NFC Coach of the Year.

The 101 Awards is the nation's longest-running awards program dedicated exclusively to the National Football League. Founded in 1969 by Lamar Hunt and a group of Kansas City business leaders, the 101 Awards have saluted the most outstanding players and coaches in the AFC and NFC each full season since the AFL-NFL merger. Award winners are selected in nationwide balloting of 101 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the NFL throughout the season, with official votes tallied after Week 18 of the regular season and ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

In his sophomore season, Maye was an integral part of leading the Patriots to their first 14-win season since 2016 and their first AFC East title since 2019, accounting for 4,394 passing yards with 354 completions on 492 attempts and 31 touchdowns. Maye led the league in completion percentage, completing 72.0 percent of his passes and posted a league-leading 113.5 overall QBR. On the ground, Maye rushed for 450 yards with 4.4 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Maye's 2025 campaign led him to being named to the AP All-Pro team for the first time in his career, receiving second team honors, and this marks his first 101 Player of the Year Award.

In his 17th season, Stafford aided the Rams to a 12-5 record and the 5th seed in the NFC playoffs. He finished the season as the league leader in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), a franchise and career-high for scoring throws. Additionally, Stafford completed 388 of 597 passes and a career-high 109.2 overall passer rating. Stafford moved into sixth all time in career passing yards (64,516) and seventh all-time in career passing touchdowns (423) after his 2025 campaign. He was named AP First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career, and this is Stafford's first 101 Player of the Year Award.

Garrett was named AP First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his nine-year NFL career after breaking the NFL single-season sack record with 23.0. He ended the season tied for 20th all-time in career sacks with 125.5 alongside 2005 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney. Garrett also became the first player in NFL history with at least 14.0 sacks in five different seasons. He additionally led the league in tackles-for-loss with 33, the most by a player since four-time 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt (39) in 2012. This is the first time Garrett has been honored by the Committee of 101.

In 14 games during his first season with the Packers, Parsons totaled 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Before suffering an injury in Week 16, he ranked third in the league in total sacks. Since joining the league in 2021, Parsons is the only player since 1982 to record 12.0 or more sacks in each of his first five seasons. For his career, Parsons has totaled 297 tackles, 76 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He is a three-time AP First-Team All-Pro selection and has won the 101 Awards NFC Defensive Player of the Year twice before (2021 and 2023).

In his first season leading the Patriots, Vrabel turned in the team's first winning season since 2021 and its 22nd AFC East title. Following a 1-2 start to the season, New England won 13 of their last 14 games, finishing second in the league in points per game with 28.8. The Patriots' offense also finished top five in several offensive categories including completion percentage (1st) with 71.9, yards per completion (2nd) with 12.35, total passing yards (4th) with 4,258, passing yards per game (4th) with 250.5, and rushing touchdowns (T-5th) with 22. Vrabel is in his seventh season as an NFL head coach, compiling a 68-48 regular season record. This is his second time receiving this honor, previously winning 101 AFC Coach of the Year in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans.

In his second campaign as head coach in Seattle, Macdonald guided his team to a 14-3 record, marking the first 14-win season in franchise history. Following Seattle's Week 8 bye, the Seahawks went 9-1, including a seven-game win streak to cap off the season on the way to the first seed in the NFC playoffs. On offense, the Seahawks had the league's third-best scoring offense, scoring 28.4 points per game. Defensively, Seattle was the NFL's best scoring defense allowing just 17.2 points per game and allowing a league-low 3.7 yards per carry on the ground. Additionally, the Seahawks ranked first in third down defense, allowing 32.1 percent of conversions. This marks Macdonald's first 101 Coach of the Year Award.

