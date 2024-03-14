The Committee on Sustainability Assessment (COSA) Welcomes Four New Board Members.

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee on Sustainability Assessment (COSA), a leading global player in sustainable agriculture and food systems, is pleased to announce the election of four new members to its Board of Directors.

"I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new board members, who each bring invaluable skills, experience, and vision to the COSA board and I look forward to serving with each of them," said Richard Rogers, Managing Director of Rogers MacJohn & Board Chair of COSA.

"We are honored to have pulled together such a highly capable Board with complementary expertise across the food and agricultural sector. The Board's extensive knowledge and leadership experience will add tremendous value to COSA, and I am incredibly excited about the path ahead," said COSA CEO, Liam Brody.

For almost 20 years, COSA has been at the forefront of revolutionizing sustainability and COSA's board members have played a pivotal role.

The four new board members are:

Barbara Fiorito

Jeremy Gottschalk

Blanca Castro

Cate Baril

Cate Batson Baril has spent her entire career helping to craft and grow iconic brands like Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, a co-brand project with Newman's Own Organics, and Mary's Gone Crackers. She cares deeply about the Fair Trade and organic movements and has alternated brand marketing with B2B business development roles. Cate helped launch Fair Trade USA's ingredients program, working closely with Whole Foods Market, Ben & Jerry's, Wholesome Sweeteners, and Honest Tea. She has harnessed the power of consumers to create more sustainable livelihoods for farmers and improved environments.

The new board members will join the esteemed roster of COSA's Board of Directors, a collective with deep experience dedicated to making sustainability happen with unwavering enthusiasm and commitment. COSA is excited by the infusion of new energy and perspectives that the Board members will contribute as they embark on this new journey.

The full list of COSA Board of Directors can be found here.

About The Committee on Sustainability Assessment

The Committee on Sustainability Assessment (COSA) has been at the forefront of revolutionizing sustainability since its inception in 2005. COSA unlocks data needed to make sustainability happen in global agriculture and food systems. This transforms the practices and policies required to achieve bold sustainability goals, meet strict new regulations, and improve livelihoods all while regenerating natural capital. We are a trusted partner to governments, global brands, and change agents working across agricultural value chains—from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and McDonald's to the International Coffee Organization.

